Rendever Expands Dementia & Empathy Training With A New Mode For Family Caregivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature brings guidance from a family caregiver turned dementia researcher directly into the immersive training, helping families navigate a loved one's condition at home

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever, the leading provider of evidence-based immersive technology for the aging population, today announced the launch of the Family Caregiving Mode in its Dementia & Empathy Training to deliver direct guidance tailored specifically for family caregivers. The new iteration was developed in collaboration with Dr. Francesca Falzarano, who leads the Falzarano Family Caregiving Lab at the University of Southern California and spent years as a family caregiver for a parent with dementia before becoming a researcher.

Across the U.S., 63 million family caregivers provide unpaid care to someone they love, often without the traditional training or preparation given to professional care staff. Rendever's Dementia & Empathy Training places caregivers inside the lived experience of dementia through virtual reality, guiding them through everyday moments like brushing their teeth or organizing medication while sensory disruptions, hallucinations, communication challenges, and other cognitive changes set in. Since its launch in August 2025, the program has spread through partnerships reaching more than 20,000 caregivers, an estimated 26,000 older adults, and 78,000 family members across 20 U.S. cities.

After each dedicated immersive module, Dr. Falzarano unpacks what participants have just experienced, drawing on her own history as a caregiver and her research on the toll caregiving takes on families. Her role adds both personal and academic perspectives on navigating a changing brain, speaking directly to people caring for a parent, spouse, or partner at home.

“As someone who came to this work after spending most of my life as a family caregiver, I know how difficult it can be to understand what a person living with dementia may be experiencing in the moment,” said Dr. Falzarano.“Family caregivers too often navigate incredibly complex situations without the training or preparation available to professional care staff. Adapting these immersive modules for families creates an opportunity to foster greater empathy, sensitivity, and perspective-taking, and ultimately, to help families continue to see the person beyond the diagnosis and better understand their loved one living with dementia.”

“Senior living teams are focused on caring for residents, but they're also supporting families throughout their journey,” said Kyle Rand, co-founder and CEO of Rendever.“I'm proud to bring Dr. Falzarano's voice into this training so that we can collectively empower families to understand their loved one, and through this, make even better decisions about how to ensure they live a supported life.”

To learn more about Rendever's Dementia & Empathy Training, visit rendever.com

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators, including Oakmont Management Group, Marquis Health, and MBK Senior Living, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit .

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Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Rendever

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