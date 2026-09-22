Easy@Home Expands Into CVS Pharmacy With Reusable Portable Bidet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) easy@Home's reusable peri bottle, made for postpartum recovery, period care, and travel, arrives in select CVS Pharmacy locations.

Darien, Illinois, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- easy@Home, the Easy Healthcare Corporation brand that has sold at-home health tests and personal care products since 2013, today announced that the easy@Home Portable Bidet (peri bottle) is now available in the feminine care aisle at select CVS® Pharmacy locations nationwide and on CVS.com. This launch expands the accessibility of this reusable peri bottle to retail shelves, giving customers a convenient personal care option.



Key Highlights

Nationwide Availability: easy@Home's Portable Bidet is now available in select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. This expansion helps ensure that individuals can easily access these reliable, discreet, and portable personal care tools, simplifying their everyday lives.

Quality Assurance: All products are supported by the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to bring our personal care products to select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country,” said Li Zou, COO of Easy Healthcare Corporation.“This launch aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accessible, high-quality products that enhance everyday life and reach a broader audience.”



Product Details

easy@Home Portable Bidet (peri bottle): A simple, reusable solution for personal hygiene at home or on the go. The bottle holds 12.8 ounces, has an easy-to-use 65-degree angled spray nozzle designed for one-handed use, and includes a waterproof storage bag for discreet portability. It works for everyday feminine care, periods, postpartum routines, and travel or camping. It's also an alternative to traditional paper products.

Easy Healthcare Corporation's easy@Home Portable Bidet is now available at select CVS Pharmacy locations. Customers can find these products in the feminine care aisle of their local CVS Pharmacy. For more details or to purchase online, visit or shop through .



About easy@Home

easy@Home is a consumer health brand from Easy Healthcare Corporation, offering at-home test strips, personal care products and connected health devices sold through national retailers and online. The brand's product range spans fertility and pregnancy testing, health screening and everyday personal care.

About Easy Healthcare Corporation

Easy Healthcare Corporation is a consumer health company headquartered in Darien, Illinois, developing connected health devices, diagnostic test strips, and AI-powered apps across multiple consumer health categories. The company's brand portfolio includes Premom, easy@Home, Areta, and SweetieSong, each connecting proprietary hardware with dedicated software to give users a clearer, data-driven picture of their health. Easy Healthcare's integrated approach, pairing physical health tests and devices with intelligent apps that interpret the data, reflects its mission to make meaningful health information accessible and actionable for everyday consumers. For more information, visit and .

Attachment

easy@Home Portable Bidet available in select CVS® Pharmacy Stores

CONTACT: Michele Siamis Easy Healthcare Corporation (855) 822-6999...