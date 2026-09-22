Frutta Bowls Introduces“Fresh Start Mondays” With $6.99 Build Your Own Bowl Offer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly promotion gives guests a customizable, better-for-you boost to kick off the week

St. Petersburg, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frutta Bowls, known for its specialty açaí bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is giving guests a new reason to look forward to Mondays. The brand recently launched Fresh Start Mondays, a weekly promotion offering guests a Build Your Own Bowl for just $6.99 every Monday at participating locations.

“Mondays set the tone for the entire week, and we wanted to make that first day feel a little healthier and brighter,” says Jeremy Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at WOWorks.“Fresh Start Mondays gives guests another reason to make Frutta Bowls a part of their weekly routine.”

The $6.99 Build Your Own Bowl



Base (choose up to 2) : organic açaí, cacao sorbet, coconut, pitaya, greens, warm oatmeal, or Greek yogurt

Signature Granola

Fresh Banana

Fresh Fruit (choose 1) : apple, blueberry, kiwi, mango, pineapple, or strawberry Topping (choose 1) : agave, almond butter, almond slices, cacao nibs, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut flakes, ground flaxseed, hemp seeds, honey, Nutella, or peanut butter

Guests can mix and match ingredients to create a bowl that fits their routine, whether they're grabbing breakfast on the go or stopping in for an afternoon pick-me-up.

“We're always looking for ways to provide more value while giving guests the flexibility to build a bowl that works for them,” adds Lee.“Our guests appreciate the freedom to customize their bowls, and this offer makes it easier to get exactly what they're looking for.”

Frutta Bowls is part of WOWorks, a family of better-for-you restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks. While Frutta Bowls is kicking off the week with a fresh start on Mondays, Saladworks is keeping the momentum going with Customer Appreciation Tuesdays. Guests can build their own salad or wrap for just $6.99 every Tuesday, available in-store and online with code 6.99CYO at participating locations.

Both brands continue to expand their national footprints, with Saladworks now at more than 160 locations and Frutta Bowls at more than 40 locations nationwide.

Frutta Bowls' Fresh Start Mondays are now available in-store and online at participating locations. To find a location or order online, visit fruttabowls.com.

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About Frutta Bowls

Founded in 2016 in Freehold, New Jersey, Frutta Bowls was born from a passion for fresh, plant-forward meals. With more than 40 locations across 14 states, Frutta Bowls offers a flavorful menu of acai bowls, smoothies, protein bites, and more. Frutta Bowls is part of the WOWorks family of brands. To learn more, visit fruttabowls.com. Follow Frutta Bowls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

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Frutta Bowls Fresh Start Mondays

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to“WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: