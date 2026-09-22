Battleship North Carolina Memorial To Celebrate 65Th Berth-Day With A Weekend Of Special Community Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tours, cake, patriotic illumination, and admission offers planned Oct. 2-4

Wilmington, NC, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battleship North Carolina will celebrate 65 years at her permanent berth on the Cape Fear River with a weekend of special events, tours, music, illumination, and admission offers Oct. 2-4. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial is part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Battleship arrived in Wilmington on Oct. 2, 1961, following the statewide Save Our Ship campaign that brought North Carolinians-including more than 700,000 schoolchildren- together to preserve the decorated World War II battleship as the state's memorial to the 11,000 North Carolinians who gave their lives during the war, known as the Immortal 11,000.

The 65th Berth-Day weekend will celebrate the Showboat's arrival in Wilmington, the North Carolinians who helped save her, and the generations who have continued to preserve and steward the ship.

“This anniversary belongs to North Carolina,” said Dr. Jay Martin, executive director of the Battleship North Carolina.“Sixty-five years ago, people across the state came together to save this ship and bring her home. We're inviting them back - along with a new generation of visitors - to celebrate what they accomplished and help us carry the Showboat into her next 65 years.”



Battleship Berth-Day Party and Sing-Along

Friday, Oct. 2 | 12 pm

The weekend begins on the anniversary of the Battleship's 1961 arrival in Wilmington with a Berth-Day celebration aboard the ship. Visitors are invited to help mark 65 years on the Cape Fear River with cake and a live“Happy Berth-Day” sing-along celebrating the Showboat and the North Carolinians who brought her to Wilmington. This event is free with regular Battleship admission.



$6 for 60 Tours

Saturday, Oct. 3 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visitors can take a 60-minute guided tour of the Battleship's Main Deck for $6 per person, in addition to regular admission. Following the tour, participants may continue exploring the ship at their own pace. The tours are presented by the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.



Musical Salute to the Battleship

Saturday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m.

The Brunswick Brass Band will present an evening of World War II-era swing and patriotic music in celebration of the Battleship's historic 1961 arrival in Wilmington. The Musical Salute is presented by the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.



Patriotic Illumination

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 2-4 | Beginning at sunset

Each evening during the Berth-Day weekend, the Battleship North Carolina Memorial will be illuminated in red, white, and blue. The illumination can be viewed from downtown Wilmington, the Riverwalk, and locations along the Cape Fear River.



Special Berth-Day Weekend Admission

Special admission offers will also be available throughout the weekend.

Original participants in the 1961 Save Our Ship campaign will receive admission for $6.50 in recognition of the Battleship's 65th anniversary.

North Carolina and New York residents may receive $13 adult admission in honor of the 13 original colonies and America's 250th birthday. A valid North Carolina- or New York-issued ID is required. Each ID is valid for one $13 adult admission.

Preserving the Showboat for the Next 65 Years

The Battleship North Carolina Memorial exists because North Carolinians came together to save the ship, contributing gifts large and small - including the dimes, nickels, and pennies of more than 700,000 schoolchildren who participated in the Save Our Ship campaign.

For 65 years, the Battleship has served as North Carolina's World War II Memorial and as a place of learning, remembrance, and inspiration. Generations of visitors have walked her decks and learned about the service, courage, and sacrifice of her crew and North Carolina's Immortal 11,000. Visitors can honor the Battleship's 65th Berth-Day by supporting restoration, education, and preservation projects that will help ensure future generations can continue to step aboard the Showboat. To donate, visit

For the complete 65th Berth-Day weekend schedule and updates, visit



About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America's most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement-connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit or call 910-399-9100.



About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit .



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Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial Battleship North Carolina (1961)

CONTACT: Jessica Federman Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial 267-981-2031...