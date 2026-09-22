MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 22 September 2026 at 5.15 p.m. EEST

Marimekko and VEJA announce limited-edition collaboration collection launching in November 2026

Leading Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko and French footwear brand VEJA launch a limited-edition collaboration collection combining Marimekko's world-renowned art of printmaking with VEJA's signature sneaker styles. The collaboration features two VEJA sneaker models - the Salar for adults and the Small Canary for kids - adorned with Marimekko's floral Popkorni print designed by Antti Kekki.

“The VEJA x Marimekko collaboration combines joy and functionality with Marimekko's playful Popkorni print interpreted in VEJA's iconic sneaker styles. Both Marimekko and VEJA share a commitment to thoughtful and long-lasting design, and I trust that this collaboration will delight our communities around the world,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director, Marimekko.

"We are proud to collaborate with Marimekko - an iconic house with a singular vision, renowned for its mastery of prints and bold colors, and its unique ability to give artists a true space for expression. We share the same deep care for the human behind every product, refined materials, and craftsmanship,” says Caroline Bulliot Krivanek, Art Director, VEJA.

The featured Marimekko print, Popkorni, is a joyful and playful floral motif designed by Finnish artist Antti Kekki in 2024. The cheerful shapes, created by Kekki through paper-cutting, resemble little fluttering flowers whose lively movement evokes parties brimming with life and sound. The Finnish name of the design means“popcorn”.

The VEJA x Marimekko limited-edition collection will be available from 12 November 2026 onwards.



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Further information:

Leena Salomaa, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 758 7233

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About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



About VEJA

Founded in 2004 by Sébastien Kopp and François-Ghislain Morillion, VEJA makes sneakers differently, combining social projects, economic justice, and ecological materials. Designed in France and made in Brazil, VEJA sneakers use organic cotton, wild Amazonian rubber, traceable leather, and recycled PET, paying producers up to five times the market price. The brand has expanded to sandals and performance shoes. Since 2020, the Cobbler Project has repaired over 55,000 pairs, all types and brands combined. VEJA employs 600 people, is present in 100+ countries, and works with 4,000+ retailers.