Roger Williams University Earns First-Ever Top-25 Ranking From U.S. News & World Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RWU rises 10 positions to No. 25 among Regional Universities North, debuts at No. 17 among private universities, and in value and social mobility.

BRISTOL, R.I., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University has achieved its highest ranking ever in the U.S. News & World Report Regional Universities North category, rising 10 positions to No. 25 in the 2027 Best Colleges rankings.

The milestone marks RWU's first appearance in the top 25 since joining the Regional Universities North category in 2012 and continues a three-year upward trajectory from No. 50 in 2024 to No. 44 in 2025, No. 35 in 2026, and now No. 25.

RWU also earned a No. 17 ranking among Top Private Colleges – Regional Universities North, a new U.S. News designation that provides an additional comparison among private institutions in the region.

“This recognition reflects something much more important than a number: it reflects the outcomes our students are achieving and the people who make those outcomes possible,” said Interim President Brian G. Williams, D.M.“Our faculty challenge, teach, advise, and mentor our students, while our staff supports them through every dimension of the university experience. Together, they create the environment that helps students belong, persist, discover what they are capable of, and prepare for what comes next.”

Among the measures contributing to RWU's rise are gains in student retention and a strong showing in a new U.S. News measure examining graduate earnings by field of study. RWU's first-year retention rate used in this year's U.S. News rankings increased from 81 percent to 83 percent, reflecting a greater share of students continuing their education at the University.

In the first year of U.S. News' Earnings by Major measure, which evaluates graduates' economic outcomes relative to graduates in comparable fields of study, RWU ranked No. 20 among Regional Universities North.

The results reinforce RWU's approach to undergraduate education, combining rigorous academics with experiential learning, mentoring, career preparation, and opportunities for students to apply what they learn to professional and community challenges.

A 29-position rise in Best Value Schools designation is also particularly significant as the University continues to focus on the relationship among educational quality, affordability, and student outcomes. The University's improvement in the Social Mobility ranking reflects strong outcomes for students from lower-income backgrounds, recognizing how well RWU supports the progress of all students toward graduation and the economic opportunities that a college degree provides.

The 2027 results extend a period of increasing recognition for Roger Williams and represent a significant shift in its position within its U.S. News peer group. Following substantial changes to the U.S. News methodology, the University ranked No. 50 in 2024 before climbing to No. 44, No. 35, and now No. 25 over the subsequent three editions.

The University's latest recognition comes as RWU marks its 70th anniversary and continues investing in academic programs, student success, experiential learning, research, and facilities designed to prepare graduates for a rapidly changing world.

“Becoming a top-25 Regional University is a milestone worth recognizing,” Williams said.“I am proud of what it says about Roger Williams University, but even more proud of the work behind retention and the success of our graduates, which are meaningful because they speak directly to our mission. We want students not only to come to Roger Williams, but to thrive here, graduate prepared, and build lives and careers of purpose.”

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research, and internship opportunities. Roger Williams University is ranked No. 25 Best Regional University and No. 17 Top Private College for Regional Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by The Princeton Review, and No. 48 in Academic Experience and No. 55 in Career Outcomes in the 2026 Poets & Quants Best Undergraduate Business School rankings; the RWU Extension School was also named No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in Rhode Island by Forbes in 2024. Our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs.

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