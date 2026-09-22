Clear Gaze Capsules Introduces Cleargaze Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement For Daily Vision Support

Supporting Everyday Eye Nutrition

Eyes are involved in many routine activities, including reading, working with digital displays, driving, and navigating everyday environments. Nutritional needs are one component of overall wellness, and dietary supplements can be incorporated into a broader approach that includes a balanced diet and appropriate professional eye care.

Clear Gaze describes its product as providing daily nutritional support for eye health and visual wellness. The website also highlights antioxidant support as one of the intended nutritional functions of the formula.

The product's formulation is designed around multiple ingredients rather than a single nutritional component. This allows the supplement to combine carotenoids and botanical extracts within one capsule-based product.

Clear Gaze's stated directions indicate that adults should take one capsule daily with water, preferably in the morning, and should not exceed the recommended dosage. Consumers are encouraged to follow the instructions provided with the product and consult an appropriate healthcare professional when questions arise about supplementation.

Ingredient Transparency

The website identifies a proprietary blend containing several botanical and nutritional compounds, including taurine, ginkgo leaf, eyebright, grape seed extract, coleus forskohlii root, alpha lipoic acid, rutin, quercetin, bilberry fruit extract, saffron extract, lycopene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin.

Providing ingredient information allows consumers to review the composition of a supplement and consider how it fits within their existing nutritional routines.

As with other dietary supplements, individual circumstances can affect whether a particular formulation is appropriate. Clear Gaze's published information advises people with medical conditions, those who are pregnant or nursing, and individuals taking prescription medications to consult a healthcare provider before using the product.

A Convenient Daily Format

Clear Gaze is offered in capsule form, providing a straightforward format for incorporating the product into a daily supplement routine. The company's website identifies the product as containing 30 capsules per bottle and describes a one-capsule-per-day routine.

The company also describes the product as gluten-free and non-GMO on its website. These characteristics are presented as product attributes rather than as evidence of a medical benefit.

The emphasis on a simple daily format reflects a broader role that dietary supplements can play in personal nutrition: providing specific nutrients or botanical ingredients in a consistent and measurable serving.

Clear Gaze is not presented as a substitute for routine eye examinations, professional medical care, or treatment prescribed for an existing eye condition. Nutritional supplementation and clinical eye care serve different purposes, and consumers with vision concerns should discuss those concerns with an appropriately qualified healthcare professional.

Clear Gaze's Approach to Product Information

The company has published information about its formulation, directions, product characteristics, and general use on its website. Clear Gaze also provides a disclaimer stating that the product's statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This distinction is important when discussing dietary supplements. Ingredients may have nutritional or traditional uses, while those uses should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that a supplement can treat or prevent a medical condition.

Clear Gaze's product information therefore focuses on nutritional support for eye health and visual wellness rather than presenting the supplement as a medical treatment.

Part of a Broader Wellness Routine

Maintaining eye wellness involves more than any single dietary ingredient or supplement. Everyday habits, nutrition, professional examinations, and attention to changes in vision can all form part of an individual's overall approach to eye health.

For people who spend substantial periods reading or using digital devices, general lifestyle practices may also be relevant to visual comfort. Regular breaks, appropriate lighting, suitable working distances, adequate sleep, and professional guidance when symptoms occur can complement a broader wellness routine.

Clear Gaze is intended to fit within that broader context by providing selected nutrients and botanical extracts in a daily supplement format.

The company emphasizes that individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. Consequently, the presence of an ingredient in a formulation should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a particular result for every individual.

Clear Gaze - Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Clear Gaze?

Clear Gaze is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated around nutrients and botanical extracts associated with daily eye and visual wellness. The ClearGaze formula includes lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry fruit extract, eyebright extract, and saffron extract, along with additional vitamins and minerals identified in the product information.

2. What ingredients are included in ClearGaze?

The highlighted ingredients in Clear Gaze include lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry fruit extract, eyebright extract, and saffron extract. The published formulation information also identifies nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, as well as minerals including zinc, selenium, and copper.

3. What is lutein in Clear Gaze?

Lutein is a naturally occurring carotenoid that is found in the human eye and in a variety of foods. ClearGaze includes lutein as one of the nutritional ingredients in its formulation for daily eye wellness.

4. What is zeaxanthin, and why is it included in ClearGaze?

Zeaxanthin is another naturally occurring carotenoid associated with the eye. Clear Gaze includes zeaxanthin alongside lutein as part of its multi-ingredient nutritional formulation.

5. Does Clear Gaze contain bilberry fruit extract?

Yes. Bilberry fruit extract is one of the botanical ingredients identified in the ClearGaze formulation. Bilberry is a plant-derived ingredient that has traditionally been used in botanical and nutritional preparations.

6. Does ClearGaze contain eyebright extract?

Yes. Eyebright extract is included in Clear Gaze. Eyebright is a botanical ingredient with a history of traditional use in preparations associated with eye wellness.

7. What is saffron extract in Clear Gaze?

Saffron extract is a botanical ingredient derived from the Crocus sativus plant. ClearGaze includes saffron extract as part of its broader combination of botanical and nutritional ingredients.

8. How is Clear Gaze intended to be used?

Clear Gaze

9. Is ClearGaze a treatment for an eye disease or medical condition?

ClearGaze is a dietary supplement and is not presented as a treatment for an eye disease or medical condition. The product's published disclaimer states that it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

10. Can Clear Gaze replace an eye examination?

No. A dietary supplement should not be considered a replacement for professional eye examinations or medical care. Individuals experiencing changes in vision or other eye-related concerns should consult an appropriately qualified healthcare professional.

11. Does ClearGaze contain vitamins and minerals?

Yes. In addition to its botanical ingredients and carotenoids, the published Clear Gaze formulation identifies vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and copper.

12. How many capsules are included in Clear Gaze?

The product information identifies Clear Gaze as a capsule-based dietary supplement. The package information should be consulted for the current capsule count and serving information.

13. Who should consult a healthcare professional before using ClearGaze?

People who are pregnant or nursing, have an existing medical condition, or take prescription medications should consult an appropriate healthcare professional before adding Clear Gaze to their routine. Professional guidance can help determine whether a dietary supplement is appropriate for an individual's circumstances.

14. Is Clear Gaze intended for daily nutritional support?

Yes. Clear Gaze is formulated as a dietary supplement intended for use as part of a daily nutritional routine. Its formulation combines carotenoids, botanical extracts, vitamins, and minerals.

15. What makes the ClearGaze formulation a multi-ingredient supplement?

ClearGaze combines several categories of ingredients in one formulation. These include carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin, botanical extracts such as bilberry, eyebright, and saffron, as well as selected vitamins and minerals.

16. Where can consumers find information about Clear Gaze?

17. Are the statements about ClearGaze intended to provide medical advice?

No. Information about Clear Gaze is general product and nutritional information and should not be considered individual medical advice. Questions about supplementation, medications, or an existing health condition should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional.

18. Does Clear Gaze guarantee a particular result?

No. Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. The presence of a particular nutrient or botanical ingredient in ClearGaze should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a specific health or visual outcome.

19. What is the difference between Clear Gaze and ClearGaze?

“Clear Gaze” and“ClearGaze” refer to the same product name in this context.“Clear Gaze” is the spaced form of the brand/product name, while“ClearGaze” is the combined form. Both terms are used to describe the dietary supplement discussed in this FAQ.

20. Where can additional information about ClearGaze be found?

Additional information about Clear Gaze, including its formulation and product-related information, can be found through the company's official product website. Consumers should review the current product labeling and published information for the most up-to-date details.

About Us

Clear Gaze is associated with an Aurora, Colorado address listed in its website's legal and product information. The company provides customer support information through its website for questions relating to its products and orders.

The company website also publishes information regarding its product policies and general terms. These materials are intended to provide consumers with additional information about the product and the organization behind it.

With the introduction of Clear Gaze, the company is presenting a dietary supplement centered on a combination of carotenoids, vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts associated with nutritional approaches to eye wellness.

The formulation's highlighted ingredients-lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry fruit extract, eyebright extract, and saffron extract-represent the core botanical and carotenoid components identified for the product. Clear Gaze's published information places these ingredients within a broader formulation intended to support daily eye nutrition and visual wellness.

Consumers considering dietary supplementation should review product labels and ingredient information and discuss supplementation with a healthcare professional when appropriate, particularly when taking medications or managing an existing health condition.

Clear Gaze's introduction adds another product to the dietary supplement category focused on nutritional support for eye wellness while maintaining a distinction between general supplementation and medical treatment.