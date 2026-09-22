New Book Takes Readers Just Outside The Frame Of The Iconic Milk Mustache Campaign

“Milk Mustache: The stars. The stories. The staches.” by Bernie Hogya, published by Schiffer Publishing.

“Milk Mustache: The stars. The stories. The staches.” collects 125 memorable ads and reveals what happened behind the pictures that became pop culture.

- Bernie Hogya

MILTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For nearly two decades, some of the most recognizable faces in movies, television, music, sports and fashion appeared in magazines wearing the same unlikely accessory: a white milk mustache.

The Milk Mustache campaign produced hundreds of celebrity portraits and became part of American popular culture. The finished photographs were everywhere. What the public didn't see was everything that happened around them.

Bernie Hogya did.

As one of the campaign's original creators and its longtime art director, Hogya helped shape those photographs from concept through production. Published by Schiffer and available September 28, his new book,“Milk Mustache: The stars. The stories. The staches.” brings together 125 memorable ads and the stories behind them.

“I spent years standing just outside the frame of these famous photographs,” Hogya said.“This book finally lets me tell what was happening around the picture.”

Creating a Milk Mustache ad could look deceptively simple: a famous face and that unmistakable white mustache. Behind the finished image, however, was an elaborate production involving concepts, casting, wardrobe, locations, sets and photography-not to mention the unexpected things that can happen when some of the world's most recognizable people step in front of a camera.

Over the course of the campaign, roughly 350 ads were created. People collected them, tore them from magazines, hung them on bedroom walls and waited to see who would wear the mustache next. That fascination inspired Hogya to preserve not only the photographs, but the stories surrounding them.

The book features 125 full-color ads. Oscar winners appear alongside Olympic gold medalists; sitcom stars share pages with supermodels, musicians and sports legends. Some images will be instantly familiar. Others may surprise readers who have forgotten just how far the campaign reached.

But the photographs are only half the story.

Hogya's recollections reveal the making of the campaign-the ideas that worked, the ones that changed along the way, the challenges no one anticipated and the moments that occurred before and after the shutter clicked.

Three decades after the first Milk Mustache ads appeared, the book revisits the campaign not simply as a collection of famous images, but as the story of what it took to create them.

“Milk Mustache: The stars. The stories. The staches.” is published by Schiffer Publishing and will be available September 28, 2026. The 256-page hardcover retails for $50.

About Bernie Hogya

Bernie Hogya is an award-winning creative director, art director and author. He co-created the Milk Mustache campaign and served as its longtime art director, supervising hundreds of celebrity photo shoots during the campaign's nearly two-decade run. His first book about the campaign,“The Milk Mustache Book,” was a New York Times bestseller.

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New Book Takes Readers Just Outside the Frame of the Iconic Milk Mustache Campaign News Provided By Bernie Hogya LLC September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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