'American Idol' Icon Justin Guarini's New Book Now Available For Pre-Order

Justin Guarini, author of“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room.”

“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” by Justin Guarini, published by Entrepreneur Press, is now available for pre-order.

Justin Guarini's“Center Stage Confidence” offers professionals a practical framework based on 20 years of experience to communicate with confidence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Justin Guarini, the“American Idol” runner-up in the show's first season, a seven-time Broadway leading man, the voice of“Cat Burglar” in Disney Junior's“SuperKitties,” and the longtime face of Diet Dr Pepper's national“Lil' Sweet” campaign, shows readers how to own their story, step forward before they feel ready, and command any room in his new book, now available for pre-order through retailers everywhere.In“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” Guarini reveals how to transform pressure into presence through practical exercises designed to deliver a real-world return to clarity, influence, and opportunity for readers.“The idea for this book didn't just come from my successes,” writes Guarini, who is also cofounder of Powerful Professionals, a coaching organization for eight and nine-figure entrepreneurs and experts.“It came from my failures - the moments when I doubted myself, when I let fear hold me back, or when I felt like I wasn't enough.”“Center Stage Confidence,” published by Entrepreneur Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is scheduled for release Oct. 6. The book is aimed at professionals who go silent in meetings, lose their words in front of an audience, or hold themselves back from opportunities they have already earned. Drawing on the mindset shifts behind Guarini's career performing under pressure, the book helps readers develop the confidence to step fully into those opportunities and transform their businesses and lives.Throughout“Center Stage Confidence,” Guarini draws on his experiences in music, television, Broadway and business while featuring candid conversations with celebrated performers and entrepreneurs, including Michael Bublé, Jordan Fisher, Amber Ruffin, Kim Walsh Phillips and Russell Brunson. Together, they explore the habits, failures, and defining moments that helped them thrive under pressure.For Guarini, taking center stage isn't just about chasing dreams or commanding attention.“It's about showing up fully - for yourself, your loved ones, and the moments that matter,” he writes.“It's about owning your story, even the uncomfortable parts, and using it to inspire others to own theirs.”About Justin GuariniJustin Guarini, the author of“Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” first became known to millions as a finalist on American Idol in its inaugural season of 2002. He went on to build a career spanning seven leading Broadway roles, red-carpet hosting for the Grammys, the Emmys, and the Tonys, a seven-year national campaign as Dr Pepper's "Lil' Sweet," and a recurring voice role on Disney Junior's SuperKitties. He is co-founder of Powerful Professionals. As a keynote speaker, he has been endorsed by some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as Oprah, Good Morning America, The Magnetic Marketing Superconference (with Dan Kennedy and Russell Brunson), The Today Show, The Kennedy Center, and many more.About Entrepreneur PressEntrepreneur Press, published by Advantage | The Authority Company in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media, provides practical, actionable books for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators. For over 40 years, its catalog has featured works by top thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs and business owners, offering insights and strategies to start, grow, and sustain businesses. Books are available in print, digital, and audio formats. Visit entrepreneur

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'American Idol' Icon Justin Guarini's New Book Now Available for Pre-Order News Provided By Advantage Media September 22, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional



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