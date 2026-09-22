Suplari Launches Canvas: The AI-First Procurement Dashboard Generator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agent-built views on unified spend, supplier and contract data let procurement teams build and change their own dashboards without a specialist or IT ticket.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suplari today announced Suplari Canvas, an agent-built shared visualization surface in the Suplari Procurement Intelligence Platform. Suplari Canvas turns a conversation into a connected operational surface, agent-built visualizations that filter and link across your entire spend, suppliers, and contracts. Not a report you run. A view that thinks with you.

A canvas gets built one of three ways. A user describes what they want in plain language and the Suplari Agent writes it, copies a prebuilt element from an example gallery, or assembles one in a visual editor. Every canvas reads the same unified, classified data, so two visualizations on one canvas cannot disagree.

Procurement teams are rarely short of charts. What they lack is a way to change one without waiting behind the one reporting specialist or an IT ticket. Suplari's AI Readiness 2026 benchmark, covering 121 procurement teams, found 10.6 hours per procurement professional per week going into work that could be automated, most of it assembling data rather than interpreting it.

What Suplari Canvas does

- Builds from a plain-language request. A user types "add another chart showing spend by category" and the agent saves a new version of the canvas with that chart in it. An entire canvas can come from a single prompt, with no query language or BI expertise required.

- Covers ten visualization types. Bar, table, waterfall, donut, map, bubble, stacked bubble, tree map, multi-stacked bar and flow, all on one governed spend model.

- Stays live. Canvases update as the data updates. Elements share a filter domain, so changing category, business unit, cost center or time period moves them together.

- Drills through to the record. Any element links out to supplier, contract and transaction detail elsewhere in the platform.

- Keeps every version. Earlier versions stay restorable after every change.

. Shares by link, filtered by viewer. Domain-based security controls what each person sees. Role-based access control, SSO via SAML 2.0 and OIDC, and MFA through the customer's identity provider apply to every canvas.

Executive comment

"Dashboards are static because you've got to regenerate them. The days of generating my report universe are done," said Jeff Gerber, CEO and Co-founder of Suplari.

Adding a chart to an existing canvas in the product demo, Gerber said: "I just wanna add one more chart. One more piece to the puzzle. And now I can do that." Of the finished canvas: "This was created completely from one prompt."

Why this is different

General business intelligence platforms need the procurement data work done before the tool is opened, from modeling and supplier reconciliation to taxonomy maintenance. Canvas starts after that work, on a model unified by the Suplari AI Data Platform and kept correct by Suplari Data Assistant. Data Assistant puts the data in place. Canvas is where a person asks it a question and keeps the answer.

A general-purpose AI model can draw a chart from a data export, yet the result is a one-off answer in a session. Canvas writes into a governed platform, where the version is saved, the drill-through resolves to real records, and the security model that governs the data also governs the view.

Availability

Suplari Canvas is in preview now with selected customers and will be shown at the Suplari Executive Customer Roundtable on Wednesday 23 September. Customers interested in the preview cohort can contact their Suplari account team.

Organizations can learn more at suplari or connect with Suplari on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Suplari

Suplari is a spend analysis and procurement analytics platform, built for AI. It combines a unified data foundation with procurement-specific AI agents to help enterprise teams shift from reactive cost control to proactive value creation. Suplari was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. It is trusted by leading enterprise organizations including BT Group, Nordstrom, MediaNews Group and New York Public Library.

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Suplari Launches Canvas: The AI-First Procurement Dashboard Generator News Provided By Suplari September 22, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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