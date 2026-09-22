Former French Decathlon Champion Alex Folacci Received Personal Trainer Of The Year Award For New York

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Manhattan trainer and two-time French decathlon champion Alex Folacci is named Personal Trainer of the Year for New York by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, NY, September 22, 2026 - Alex Folacci, a former world-class decathlete and two-time French national champion, has been named Personal Trainer of the Year for New York by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

Folacci operates a Manhattan-based personal training company near Grand Central at 295 Madison Avenue and leads a team of certified trainers who travel throughout New York City to work privately with clients. Since 2015, he has personally coached more than 500 one-on-one clients in Manhattan, with a particular focus on high-achieving men over the age of 35.

Before building his career in New York, Folacci competed internationally in the decathlon, becoming a two-time national champion of France (2011 & 2013), and an international medalist. He also holds a Master's degree in Exercise Science. His athletic career, training philosophy, and work in the fitness industry have been featured by publications including Sports Illustrated, the Daily Mail, and Business Insider.

Today, Folacci's approach extends beyond conventional personal training. His longevity coaching system combines personalized strength and cardiovascular training with nutrition, recovery, mobility, sleep, and lifestyle strategies designed to improve physical performance, quality of life, and long-term health.

Folacci also speaks at longevity and wellness events alongside physicians, researchers, and other health professionals, discussing the role that individualized exercise programming can play in maintaining strength, mobility, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being to extend life expectancy until 120.

His clientele has included members of royal families, A-list celebrities, public-company CEOs, entrepreneurs, physicians, attorneys, and Olympic medalists. Folacci attributes much of his success to maintaining an unusually high standard of service and personalization.

"My goal is to never disappoint my clients and to provide the level of exclusive service they expect and cannot find elsewhere," said Folacci. "The people who hire us have very high standards, and that is perfect for me because I never compromise my standards!"

Folacci was named Personal Trainer of the Year for New York by the Consumer Ratings Institute, supported by a combined 5.0-star rating across 191 client reviews on Google, Yelp, and Thumbtack.

Director B. A. Christian

CRI Consumer Rating Institute

1 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007

About Alex Folacci - The Gentlemen's Trainer

Alex Folacci - The Gentlemen's Trainer provides private personal training, fitness, biohacking, and longevity coaching for men throughout Manhattan. Folacci and his team of certified trainers work with clients at private gyms, residences, offices, and other preferred locations throughout New York City, with programs tailored to each client's health, performance, lifestyle, and longevity goals.

Alex Folacci The Gentlemen's Trainer

Alex Folacci The Gentlemen's Trainer

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+1 347-720-5740

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Former French Decathlon Champion Alex Folacci Received Personal Trainer of the Year Award for New York News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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