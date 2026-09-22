U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber Of Commerce Announces National Expansion To Empower A New Generation Of Women Leaders

The U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to advancing the economic empowerment, leadership, and success of Hispanic women across the United States.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce (USHWCC) today announced a national expansion aimed at growing its network of women entrepreneurs and business leaders and strengthening programs focused on entrepreneurship, international trade, workforce development, innovation and economic opportunity.The expansion builds on the Chamber's 23-year history of advocating for Hispanic women in business and will focus on developing strategic partnerships with businesses, educational institutions, public-sector organizations and other partners across the United States and internationally.“Our goal is to bring more women to the table, connect them to opportunity and create a national community where women can grow, lead, collaborate and thrive,” said Liliam“Lily” Lopez, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce.“The extraordinary achievements of Hispanic women have transformed our economy and our communities. This next chapter is about building on that progress, amplifying their voices and creating greater opportunities for women in business.”As part of that expanded national and international focus, Lopez recently traveled to Mexico City as an invited speaker at an international conference focused on women's leadership and economic development. During the visit, she met with women leaders, government officials and business executives to discuss opportunities for women across key industries in the United States and Mexico.The Chamber is also expanding relationships with national business organizations and leaders to strengthen its reach and support for Hispanic women entrepreneurs.Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), welcomed the Chamber's national expansion and the opportunity to support its work.“The expansion of the U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce comes at an important moment for our community and our economy. Hispanic women are increasingly shaping industries, launching businesses and building commercial relationships that extend well beyond our borders,” said Palomarez.“I am honored to be part of an organization committed to ensuring they have a stronger national voice and greater access to the partnerships, markets and resources that can accelerate that growth. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to helping turn that opportunity into measurable economic progress.”The U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce will work with public- and private-sector partners, educational institutions and international organizations to advance leadership, business development, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity for Hispanic women across the country.About the U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce:For 23 years, the U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce has worked to advance opportunities for Hispanic women entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals. Through advocacy, strategic partnerships, leadership development and initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, international trade, workforce development and innovation, the Chamber works to strengthen the role of Hispanic women in the U.S. economy and expand opportunities for business growth and collaboration.Media ContactU.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of CommerceOffice of the Presidentinfo@ushwccushwcc

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U.S. Hispanic Women's Chamber of Commerce Announces National Expansion to Empower a New Generation of Women Leaders News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council September 22, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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