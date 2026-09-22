Traveling Golfer Celebrates 15Th Anniversary As Yuengling Returns For 15Th Year

Traveling Golfer TV

Award-winning golf travel series marks 15 years of production alongside one of its longest-standing brand partners

- Dick Yuengling, President of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Traveling Golfer will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2027, marking a milestone for the award-winning golf travel series. Joining the show for the celebration will be D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., which has renewed its sponsorship for a 15th consecutive year.

The parallel milestones represent a relationship that has spanned the life of Traveling Golfer, with Yuengling supporting the series throughout its growth from a golf column to regional golf television program into a multimedia golf travel brand.

“We're proud to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Traveling Golfer and our 15th year as sponsors. They've been great ambassadors and partners for our brand, and we remain committed to this special relationship,” said Dick Yuengling, President of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Since its launch, Traveling Golfer has showcased golf destinations, courses, resorts, dining and travel experiences throughout the United States. The series has earned multiple honors as Best Golf Show in America from the International Network of Golf and today reaches viewers through television, streaming, digital and social media distribution.

“To have reached 15 years with Traveling Golfer is something we're extremely proud of, but to have a partner like Yuengling alongside us for all 15 makes the milestone even more special,” said Jeff Gilder, Executive Producer of Traveling Golfer.“Long-term partnerships like this are built on trust and shared value, and we're grateful for Yuengling's continued confidence in the series and what we represent.”

The 15th anniversary season brings a new series, "15 for 15," that revisits the best experiences from the show's roughly 250 episodes, celebrating the people, places, and partners who have been part of Traveling Golfer since the beginning. It also includes new Road Trips, visits to new destinations that carry the same approach forward.

About Traveling Golfer

Traveling Golfer is an award-winning golf travel network, show, and digital series featuring golf destinations, courses, resorts, dining and travel experiences. The series has been recognized multiple times as Best Golf Show in America by the International Network of Golf and is distributed across television, streaming, digital and social media platforms.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, was established in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in 1829. The independent, family-owned brewery has remained family-operated for nearly two centuries.

William J Gilder

WingDing®

+1 843-997-6645

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Traveling Golfer - Sea Trail Resort, Sunset Beach, NC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traveling Golfer Celebrates 15th Anniversary as Yuengling Returns for 15th Year News Provided By Wingding LLC September 22, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.