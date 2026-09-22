eSUN Adds PLA+ and PLA-Lite to 24th Anniversary Campaign on Amazon UK

Both PLA+ and PLA-Lite are now featured in the company's anniversary promotion with savings of up to 52% off.

WUHAN, CHINA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eSUN's 24th anniversary campaign is currently underway on Amazon UK. To thank customers in the UK for their continued support, eSUN has introduced additional limited-time offers, with two popular 3D printing filaments, eSUN PLA-Lite and eSUN PLA+, newly included in the campaign. Discounts are available at up to 52%.Users can search for eSUN PLA-Lite or eSUN PLA+ on co to learn more about the products and current offers.eSUN PLA-Lite: A Cost-Effective Choice for Frequent 3D PrintingFor users who print frequently for prototyping or small-batch production, both material consistency and cost can be important considerations. eSUN PLA-Lite is designed as a cost-effective PLA filament for regular, high-frequency 3D printing.PLA-Lite retains the easy-printing characteristics associated with PLA while offering a fine, smooth material feel. With a more accessible price point, it is designed for everyday printing where users may need a practical and economical 3D printing filament.The material uses an environmentally conscious base and is degradable, combining everyday printing performance with consideration for material sustainability.eSUN PLA+: An Upgrade in Strength within the PLA FamilyWhen 3D printing applications extend beyond everyday models to projects that require greater strength, standard PLA may not always meet the requirements. eSUN PLA+ builds on the easy-printing characteristics of PLA while improving strength and toughness.Compared with standard PLA, eSUN PLA+ offers improved tensile and break resistance, helping printed parts withstand everyday handling and minor impacts with less risk of brittle failure. The filament is also available in up to 49 colours, providing high colour fidelity for finished prints.Please note that quantities of eSUN PLA+ included in this campaign are limited. Interested users may wish to check availability on co during the promotional period.eSUN PLA-Lite focuses on high-frequency printing, affordability, and ease of use, while eSUN PLA+ places greater emphasis on strength, toughness, and colour performance. The two PLA filaments can be selected according to different 3D printing requirements.About eSUNLeading the World in 3D Printing Filament StandardsShenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (brand "eSUN") has over 20 years of expertise in high-performance polymer materials and is a leading global provider of 3D printing materials. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of FDM filaments, LCD Photopolymer Resin, and SLS powders, with products exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, delivering end-to-end solutions from consumer-grade to industrial-grade applications and from material innovation to digital manufacturing.(*Refers to lS0 5425:2023, "Specifications for use of poly(lactic acid) based filament in additive manufacturing applications", an international standard led by eSUN in 2023.)

Oliver Walker

eSUN

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eSUN Adds PLA+ and PLA-Lite to 24th Anniversary Campaign on Amazon UK News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 22, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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