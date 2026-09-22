Fail Safe Accounting Named Accountant Of The Year 2026 In Kissimmee, FL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fail Safe Accounting LLC of Kissimmee, FL earns the Accountant of the Year – 2026 award from the Consumer Ratings Institute, backed by a 4.9-star client rating.

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fail Safe Accounting LLC, a tax advisory and accounting firm serving Central Florida since 2012, has been named Accountant of the Year – 2026 Kissimmee by the Consumer Ratings Institute - an honor earned on the strength of a 4.9-star rating across 190 client reviews.

The award caps a milestone year for the firm. Earlier in 2026, Farah Cruz was named to NY Weekly Magazine's "Top 20 Inspirational Women to Look Out for in 2026," recognizing her work helping Florida business owners uncover tax-saving opportunities and make smarter financial decisions year-round.

"Our goal has always been to treat every client like a long-term partner, not just a return to file once a year," said Farah Cruz of Fail Safe Accounting. "To be recognized by our clients and by our industry in the same year tells us that approach is working - and that recognition belongs to our whole team."

For more than a decade, Fail Safe Accounting has helped individuals and business owners across Central Florida keep more of what they earn through proactive tax planning, accurate tax preparation, and dependable accounting support. Rather than a once-a-year filing service, the firm works as a year-round advisory partner - guiding clients through tax strategy, business formation, and the day-to-day financial decisions that shape a growing business. Its bilingual team serves clients in English and Spanish and offers no-cost initial consultations for new clients.

Fail Safe Accounting continues to offer free consultations for tax preparation, tax advisory, business formation, and accounting services at its Kissimmee office.

About Fail Safe Accounting LLC

Fail Safe Accounting LLC is a tax advisory and accounting firm based in Kissimmee, Florida, serving individuals and businesses across Central Florida since 2012. Through a bilingual team of professionals, the firm provides proactive tax planning and advisory, tax preparation and filing, bookkeeping, and business formation - all delivered with a client-first, year-round partnership approach. Learn more at .

Farah Cruz

Fail Safe Accounting LLC

+1 407-201-7988

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fail Safe Accounting Named Accountant of the Year 2026 in Kissimmee, FL News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.