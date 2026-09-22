Broadcast Management Group Helps Virginia Public Media Build The Infrastructure Of Tomorrow

VPM Facility in Richmand, VA

VPM Conference Room Meeting

VPM Control Room

VPM Production Studio

BMG partners with Virginia Public Media to transform its 66-year-old broadcast infrastructure into a connected, flexible media environment built for the future.

- Tawfiq Rahman, Vice President of System Design and EngineeringWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washington, D.C., Broadcast Management Group (BMG) supports Virginia Public Media (VPM), the PBS and NPR affiliate serving Central Virginia, during its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art broadcast headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.The ongoing, multi-year engagement began in 2023. It encompasses strategic construction and integration consulting, facility design, procurement, broadcast systems integration, media asset management, master control, radio, studio, and control room build-out, mobile unit camera upgrades, fiber connectivity, and training.The project replaces VPM's 66-year-old broadcast infrastructure with a connected media environment that supports television, radio, podcasting, digital production, and future distribution workflows.“BMG was excited about the opportunity to support VPM in building a world-class facility. BMG prides itself on providing the best solutions for our clients, and on a project of this size and timeline, BMG met VPM's requirement for flexibility to accommodate changes based on technology updates and workflow analysis,” says Dave Weiler, Senior Vice President, Sports Packaging & Consulting.“The VPM team was committed and engaged, which resulted in a successful project.”BUILDING A CONNECTED PUBLIC MEDIA OPERATIONIn this transformation, VPM needed to consolidate multiple media operations under a technical infrastructure that supported specific workflows and manpower requirements, while also accommodating future technologies and distribution models.“Our approach began by understanding VPM's existing workflows and the practical limitations its teams faced daily. BMG designed a modern, flexible facility that streamlines operations, expands production capacity, and enables VPM to accomplish more with the talented staff it already has,” says Tawfiq Rahman, Vice President of System Design and Engineering.In the early stages, BMG worked with VPM, architects, contractors, and internal stakeholders to establish the facility's technology strategy and define requirements for television, radio, podcasting, digital production, master control, and media management.The resulting facility includes:.15 unique television feeds.Two television studios with virtual set production capabilities.One insert studio.Two podcast studios, which can also support radio production.Two radio master control rooms.Three edit bays.A post-production suite.A dedicated media ingest room.Centralized routing and broadcast infrastructure.Cloud-connected media workflows.Media Asset Management hosted in the BMG Cloud Control CenterTMFROM FACILITY PLANNING TO LONG TERM OPERATIONSBMG serves as the turnkey managed service partner for the project's full lifecycle.STRATEGIC CONSULTING AND TECHNOLOGY PLANNINGBMG began by working with VPM to develop the technology design for the new headquarters. This work included evaluating space requirements, providing construction consulting, assessing production workflows, determining equipment needs, evaluating infrastructure, and defining long-term technology goals.FACILITY DESIGN AND SYSTEMS INTEGRATIONBMG then moved into engineering, facility design, and systems integration, implementing the broadcast infrastructure that supports VPM's new production environment. The master control system was designed to manage 15 distinct television feeds, and centralized routing connects production spaces and technical resources throughout the facility. BMG also supported the design of studio and control room environments, including monitor walls, display configurations, lighting, operator workflows, and production layouts.KEY TECHNOLOGY.Ross Video – FR-12 Router with Dante and Multiview.Ross Touch Drive Switchers.Ross XPression Graphics.Grass Valley AMPP Media Asset Management.Grass Valley WorldCam LDX135 HDR cameras.Harmonic Spectrum X Playout.Crispin Automation.Harmonic XOS Compression Chain.TSL Audio Monitoring.Apogee Symphony DSP.SAS Radio Consoles.Yamaha DM7 Audio Boards.Zero Density Virtual SetONGOING MANAGED SERVICES AND ENGINEERING SUPPORTBMG's involvement continues after the facility build. BMG provides media asset management services and dark fiber connectivity support for the VPM transmitter."VPM's partnership with BMG has been invaluable, spanning early design work with our team, a lengthy technical integration coordinating with many subcontractors and vendors, and now the shift to a new and updated tech stack and network infrastructure." Say Harry Orell, VP, Technology, VPMA FOUNDATION FOR THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC MEDIAThe VPM project reflects an evolution in public media infrastructure. Television, radio, podcasting, digital production, streaming, and content management increasingly function as interconnected components of the same media ecosystem.For VPM, the new headquarters establishes a unified technical foundation that supports those workflows and provides the operational reliability required for public media.For BMG, the project demonstrates the value of integrating consulting, systems integration, cloud infrastructure, managed services, and operational expertise within a single long-term partnership.This relationship is ongoing, with BMG continuing to provide operational and engineering support as the organization evolves its new media infrastructure.ABOUT BROADCAST MANAGEMENT GROUPBroadcast Management Group (BMG) creates, produces, operates, and delivers live and recurring media through one connected production ecosystem. For more than 20 years, BMG's Creative, Technical, and Operational teams have worked as a single connected team rather than a chain of vendors, engineering every idea on systems BMG owns and operating it 24/7 through its multitenant private cloud infrastructure, the BMG Cloud Control CenterTM, including its production platform BMG Media CommandTM, so clients can leverage BMG's infrastructure instead of building and maintaining their own. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with operations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas and Toronto. BMG provides managed services to networks, sports properties, studios, OTT platforms, FAST channels, and enterprise organizations producing content that cannot fail.

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Broadcast Management Group Helps Virginia Public Media Build the Infrastructure of Tomorrow News Provided By Broadcast Management Group September 22, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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