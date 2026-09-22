NAMIC And Xceedance Launch Virtual Estimating Solution For Mutual Insurers

Xceedance

Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, Xceedance

Neil Alldredge, President & CEO, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC)

NAMIC-endorsed program combines AI-enabled technology with experienced estimators to deliver faster, more consistent claims estimates.

- Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, at XceedanceFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) and Xceedance, a leading global provider of AI-driven business solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the NAMIC Virtual Estimating Program Powered by Xceedance, a new offering that helps mutual insurers improve estimate quality, reduce turnaround times, and expand estimating capacity across property, auto, and farm equipment claims.Available to NAMIC member companies, the co-branded program combines advanced AI capabilities with a dedicated team of Xceedance-employed adjusters to deliver accurate, carrier-compliant estimates in less than 48 hours. The offering addresses rising claim severity, increasing policyholder expectations, workforce constraints, and demand for faster claims resolution.AI-enabled technology supports scope development, repair identification, documentation review, and quality checks, while experienced adjusters validate each estimate against carrier-specific requirements. This model helps insurers improve speed and consistency while maintaining governance, quality, and control throughout the claims process.The solution helps insurers achieve:.Improved estimate accuracy and consistency; fewer supplements and revisions.Estimate turnaround times of less than 48 hours.Reduced claim handling costs.Faster claim resolution and improved member experienceThe program supports residential property, auto physical damage, and farm equipment claims, giving mutual insurers scalable capacity that adapts to changing claim volumes.“We're excited to partner with a longtime sponsor, Xceedance, on this innovative program,” said Neil Alldredge, president and CEO of NAMIC.“The Virtual Estimating Program offers NAMIC members the best of both state-of-the-art AI technology and valuable human expertise for a more accurate and efficient claims process.”“Mutual insurers are looking for ways to improve estimating performance while managing costs and responding to policyholders more quickly,” said Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, at Xceedance.“Through this program, NAMIC members gain access to dedicated estimating expertise, flexible capacity, and technology that supports faster, more consistent claims estimates while maintaining carrier standards.”The program reflects NAMIC and Xceedance's shared commitment to helping mutual insurers navigate claims complexity through practical innovation. The solution provides members with capabilities to improve performance, strengthen operational resilience, and better serve policyholders in a rapidly evolving claims environment.###About NAMICThe National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies is the foremost trade association representing the property/casualty insurance industry. Serving more than 1,300 member companies, including local and regional insurers as well as some of the nation's largest carriers, NAMIC members collectively write $492 billion in annual premiums, representing 62 percent of the homeowners and 56 percent of the automobile insurance markets. For more than 130 years, NAMIC has been the leading voice advancing public policy solutions and regulatory frameworks that promote a strong, competitive market and protect member companies and their policyholders.About XceedanceXceedance helps insurance organizations transform operations through Orchestrated Intelligence, combining AI, advanced analytics, software, and deep insurance expertise. With 5,500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our technology-enabled delivery model combines insurance domain knowledge with localized execution and digital-first solutions.IAN, Xceedance's agent studio for insurance, enables organizations to design, deploy, and govern AI agents across insurance workflows with enterprise-grade oversight and control. We empower 350+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd's of London entities, to optimize non-distribution and non-capital functions, navigate market challenges, and accelerate profitable growth.For information, visit .Media Contact:

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NAMIC and Xceedance Launch Virtual Estimating Solution for Mutual Insurers News Provided By Xceedance September 22, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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