Yash Paul Bourney Sworn In As Judge Of J&K & Ladakh High Court

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) Senior Judicial Officer Yash Paul Bourney was sworn in as the Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a solemn ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court's Chief Justice, Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati, administered the oath of office to Justice Bourney in the Chief Justice's court here.

The Warrant of Appointment was read out by Registrar General M. K. Sharma, who also conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Justices Rajnesh Oswal, Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Rajesh Sekhri, Mohd. Yousuf Wani, and Sanjay Parihar, while Justices Sanjeev Kumar, Sindhu Sharma, Sanjay Dhar, Rahul Bharti, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, and Shahzad Azeem joined through virtual mode from Jammu.

The family members, close relatives and friends of Justice Bourney were also present on the occasion, lending special significance to the ceremony.

Among other dignitaries present were Central Administrative Tribunal's Srinagar Bench's Judicial Member Mir Syed Latif, Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID, M.K. Sinha, Commissioner and Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the IGP Kashmir, the IGP Security, senior advocates; Executive Members of the Kashmir Advocates' Association and the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, law officers, judicial officers, and officers of the High Court Registry.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had issued the notification appointing Bourney as the Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on September 19.

Born on August 25, 1967, he hails from village Dadwara, Bhaddu, Billawar in Kathua district and, during his distinguished judicial career, has held several important judicial and administrative assignments. He served as Principal District & Sessions Judge at Leh, Baramulla, Udhampur, and Jammu, besides serving as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar and Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu.

Justice Bourney also served in key institutional positions as Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh; and Director, J&K Judicial Academy. After serving as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Justice Bourney was appointed on deputation as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.

He was serving in the said capacity immediately prior to his elevation as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.