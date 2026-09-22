India, Ras Al Khaimah Discuss Deepening Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) India's Consul General in Dubai, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, on Tuesday called on Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with discussions focused on deepening the partnership in trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

"Consul General Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy paid a courtesy call on H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Discussions focused on exploring avenues for further deepening the longstanding and multifaceted India–Ras Al Khaimah partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, business, people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges," the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated on X.

"CG thanked His Highness for the continued support extended to the Indian community in Ras Al Khaimah and reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to further strengthening these close ties," it added.

During his visit to Ras Al Khaimah, Reddy also met the head of the emirate's chamber of commerce.

"Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India, Dubai, held a meeting with H.E. Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Discussions focused on strengthening India-UAE economic and commercial relations, with particular emphasis on promoting trade, investment and greater engagement between the business communities of India and Ras Al Khaimah," the Consulate said.

The Consul General also held talks with officials of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

"Consul General Dr. E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy held a meeting with Mr. Puneet Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Mohammed Al Blooshi, Strategic Partnership Manager, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. The meeting covered matters of mutual interest and avenues for further strengthening India - Ras Al Khaimah economic and business ties," the Consulate said.

–IANS

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