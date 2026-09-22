V-P Radhakrishnan Calls For Collective Action To Build Water-Secure India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday underscored the critical role of interlinking of rivers and called for sustainable water management through innovation, efficiency and collective action.

Inaugurating the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, the Vice President emphasised the growing challenges to water security posed by climate change, urbanisation and increasing pressure on natural resources.

He called for integrated and sustainable management of water through innovation, efficiency and collective action.

Radhakrishnan underscored the critical role of interlinking of rivers in addressing spatial and temporal variations in water availability.

He appreciated the various interventions undertaken by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and applauded the achievements made.

Recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, the Vice President noted that rural tap water coverage in the State rose from about 7 per cent to 37 per cent under Jal Jeevan Mission.

He described the Mission as a transformative programme that has significantly expanded access to potable drinking water in rural households.

He also highlighted the significance of cooperative arrangements among States for sharing and management of inter-state river waters.

He called upon the participants to use IIWW 2026 to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships and translate deliberations into concrete action.

He also launched two important publications, namely,“Sustainable Urban River Management Framework” and“AI and ML Driven Integrated Reservoir Sediment Management.”

Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said that water security and climate resilience must go hand in hand, as many of the impacts of climate change are increasingly being experienced through water.

He highlighted India's Water Vision@2047 and major interventions, including Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, Namami Gange, Atal Bhujal Yojana, NAQUIM, the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project and the National Hydrology Project.

The minister added that Jan Bhagidari is our biggest strength, where we learn from each other and share experiences to advance water management.

Archana Verma, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, said that IIWW has evolved into an important multidisciplinary global platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, technology demonstration and partnerships.

The Netherlands and Germany are participating as partner countries of the event, along with 14 States as partner States and two Central Ministries as partner Ministries.

The event brings together governments, international and multilateral organisations, research and academic institutions, industry, civil society, start-ups, innovators and young professionals. It provides a comprehensive platform for policy dialogue, technology demonstration, knowledge exchange, networking, business tie-ups and new collaborations.