Jamui Incident Shook Everyone, Calls For Swift Justice: Chirag Paswan

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Food Processing Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday condemned the alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Jamui district, saying the incident had "shaken us all to the core" and calling for swift justice for the victims.

In a post on his official X account, Paswan said that police had taken strict action by arresting the accused and sent a clear message that those who violate the law would face consequences.

He urged the district administration to expedite the proceedings before the designated fast-track POCSO court and ensure that justice is delivered to the victims without delay.

"There will be no compromise on the safety of our daughters. Instilling fear of the law in criminals and confidence in safety among daughters-this is our top priority," Paswan said.

According to the police, six people, including the main accused Nandan Yadav, have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Following his arrest, police took Nandan Yadav and another accused Hareram Yadav to the alleged crime site on Tuesday morning.

Police said the two attempted to flee while in custody, following which police took action.

Nandan Yadav sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the incident, while Hareram Yadav reportedly suffered a leg fracture after falling during the police chase. Both were subsequently taken for medical treatment.

Another accused, Ramashish Chaudhary, was also arrested in connection with the alleged molestation and harassment of two minor students.

Police have accused him of recording and circulating a video of the incident on social media.

Earlier, Jamui Police had arrested three juveniles in connection with the case. They were also accused of the alleged molestation incident.

The incident reportedly took place late evening on September 19 in the Madwa Pahar area in Jamui district, when a minor female student was allegedly stopped and molested by a group of youths while returning from the area.

A male student accompanying her was also allegedly assaulted.

The incident came to the attention of the authorities after a video began circulating on social media on Sunday evening.

The Jamui administration subsequently contacted the victim's family and registered an FIR.

The investigation is being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Authorities have said further legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence gathered during the investigation and the proceedings before the POCSO court.