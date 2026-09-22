American Express Middle East Named“Best Service To Business” At The Card & Payments Awards Middle East 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The recognition underscores the business value of American Express Middle East's Corporate Payment Solutions in helping organisations manage, control, and optimise their business spends. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting

Dubai, United Arab Emirates –September 2026 – American Express Middle East has been named“Best Service to Business” at The Card & Payments Awards Middle East 2026. The Award recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in supporting corporate customers through innovation, customer value, operational efficiency, and measurable business impact.

American Express Middle East was recognised for redefining corporate payments through an integrated ecosystem that brings together cards, travel, procurement, and supplier payments. By combining integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, partnerships with Travel Management Companies (TMCs), digital capabilities and dedicated account management, the solution helps organisations streamline processes, strengthen policy compliance and make more informed spending decisions.

Commenting on the recognition, Mazin Khoury, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Middle East, said:“This award is a strong recognition of the role corporate payments now play as a strategic enabler for businesses across the region. At American Express Middle East, we are focused on building trusted partnerships that help organisations operate with greater confidence, agility and control in an increasingly complex environment. We will continue to invest in solutions that combine innovation, service excellence and deep client understanding to support our customers' long-term success.”

Ihab Mawla, Vice President of Corporate Business at American Express Middle East and North Africa, said:“Our Corporate Payment Solutions are designed to address the practical challenges organisations face every day, from improving spend visibility and streamlining expenses to strengthening governance and supporting cash flow. By integrating cards, travel, procurement and supplier payments with digital tools and dedicated account management, we help clients simplify processes, make more informed decisions and manage business spending with greater precision.”

These capabilities support businesses in improving cash flow, simplifying expense management and gaining a clearer view of spending across travel, procurement and supplier payment activities. American Express Middle East is committed to delivering innovative payment solutions that enable businesses to improve efficiency, strengthen governance, and navigate an increasingly complex business landscape with greater clarity and control.

About American Express Middle East:

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME provides consumer card, corporate and merchant payment solutions across MENA, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business.