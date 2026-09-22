Vijay Ganguly Wins National Award Sister Rupali Calls Herself Proud

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly added a National Award to his list of achievements as he won the Best Choreography honour for the popular song“Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2. Ganguly received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Proud Sister Rupali Ganguly Cheers for Brother

The moment became even more special as his sister and actor Rupali Ganguly was present at the ceremony and cheered for him as he took home the award. Rupali had earlier celebrated her brother's win when the National Award winners were announced. Sharing a video of the announcement on Instagram, the Anupamaa actor called herself the“proudest” sister and spoke about their family's journey.“From being a National award-winning director's daughter to being a National award-winning choreographer's sister... I am the proudest,” she had written.

Talking about Vijay's work on“Aaj Ki Raat”, Rupali said the honour was“well deserved”. She also recalled how their mother had predicted that Vijay would win the award for the song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

“Baap re!!! It's huge re!! I still can't process it, but I have seen how you have struggled, how many times you have gone without, the setbacks and disappointments you have faced. But your smile has always been intact,” she wrote.

Vijay Ganguly's Notable Works

Ganguly has choreographed several popular Hindi film songs over the years. His work includes songs from films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhediya, JugJugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. More recently, he was also in the news for choreographing the song“Shararat” from 'Dhurandhar,' which went on to become a popular track from the blockbuster film.

Other Winners at the 72nd National Film Awards

The National Awards ceremony also saw several other major winners. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly received the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively. Meanwhile, Srikanth won the Best Hindi Film award.

(ANI)

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