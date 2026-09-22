Middle East And Africa Accessibility Testing Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast To 2034

The Middle East and Africa Accessibility Testing Market size was valued at USD 18.77 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 20.07 million in 2026 to USD 34.22 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Usability testing that looks at accessibility guarantees that people with different skills and impairments can easily use a website or application. Its goal is to assess both accessibility and usability issues. We can find out how well users can browse and engage with a website by doing accessibility testing, and we can then utilize that information to improve future designs and implementations.

Many governments and regulatory bodies in the region actively promote the development of an informed society, where e-government websites serve as a crucial link between the government and its citizens. To ensure that all individuals can fully benefit from e-government services, it is essential to establish universal accessibility measures.

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Around 1 billion people, or 20% of the population, are expected to have some disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Mobile applications and gadgets have become essential for day-to-day tasks thanks to the advancement of technology. They make it possible to do things like place food orders and play both online and offline games from virtually anywhere. Accessibility is essential for enabling people with impairments to use technology, and it may be aided by specialized tools like online accessibility evaluation tools or WCAG 2.0 audits.

In a recent survey, the World Health Organization (WHO) found that 42% of the countries it surveyed lacked specific strategies for rehabilitation. Additionally, the survey revealed that only 50% of the laws governing rehabilitating individuals with impairments were implemented. In addition, forty percent of the countries surveyed had no rehabilitation initiatives. Despite having clearly defined rehabilitation laws and policies, several countries have found it difficult to put these laws and policies into practice and provide high-quality rehabilitation services.

In the contemporary digital world, accessibility has become quite important. The market for accessibility testing services is predicted to benefit from the development of AI-powered solutions and automation. To enable accessibility testing and benefit from its benefits, better tools are increasingly required. One such tool is the Ability Lab Dynamic Assessment Plugin. It is a plug-in for the browser that evaluates accessibility issues and suggests potential fixes. By automating accessibility testing, this plugin ensures that the user experience complies with industry standards and is optimized appropriately. It was designed to connect with Chrome Browser development tools with ease.

Web Application accessibility testing evaluates websites and web-based platforms to ensure that users with different abilities can navigate, understand, and interact with digital content effectively. Testing may assess keyboard navigation, screen-reader compatibility, page structure, forms, links, multimedia, contrast, and interactive elements. Mobile Application accessibility testing focuses on applications used on smartphones and tablets, covering features such as touch navigation, screen readers, text readability, gestures, device compatibility, and accessibility settings. As businesses across the Middle East and Africa increasingly expand their digital services, accessibility testing for both web and mobile applications is becoming important for creating more inclusive and user-friendly digital experiences.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Small and Medium Enterprises are increasingly incorporating accessibility considerations as they develop websites, mobile applications, online platforms, and digital customer services. Accessibility testing can help these businesses identify usability barriers early and improve the experience for a wider range of users. Large Enterprises typically manage multiple digital platforms across departments, customer groups, and geographic markets, creating more complex accessibility requirements. These organizations may integrate accessibility testing into software development and quality assurance processes to identify issues across websites, applications, portals, and other digital systems. The need for consistent user experiences, broader digital reach, and adherence to accessibility expectations can encourage large enterprises to adopt more structured testing practices.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The accessibility testing market is segmented by country: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East, and Africa. UAE dominated the market with a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa region represents a promising market for accessibility testing services. With a growing emphasis on inclusivity and digital accessibility, regional organizations are increasingly adopting accessibility testing to ensure compliance and provide equal access to information and services for individuals with disabilities.

QA Infotech Planit Testing Applause App Quality Inc. Quality Logic Happiest Minds The Paciello Group Octa ware Technologies Ltd QA Consultants Happiest Minds Site Improve

June 2026: Deque Systems expanded its partnership ecosystem in the Middle East by strengthening collaborations with regional digital transformation partners to help organizations comply with WCAG 2.2 and European Accessibility Act (EAA) requirements. The initiative includes accessibility testing services, developer training, and AI-powered accessibility automation for enterprises operating across the region. April 2026: Applause enhanced its global accessibility testing services by expanding AI-assisted digital accessibility validation and crowdtesting capabilities for enterprises, including organizations serving customers across the Middle East and Africa. The expansion supports compliance with international accessibility standards for web and mobile applications. January 2026: Level Access introduced new AI-powered accessibility testing capabilities within its digital accessibility platform to automate accessibility audits, remediation guidance, and continuous compliance monitoring. The solution is available to organizations globally, including enterprises operating in the MEA region. October 2025: Qualitest expanded its accessibility testing portfolio by integrating advanced AI-driven accessibility validation tools into its digital assurance services. The enhanced offering supports organizations in meeting WCAG, Section 508, and EN 301 549 compliance requirements across web, mobile, and enterprise applications.