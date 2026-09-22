Sunstate CDL Training Celebrates 7 Years Of Excellence In CDL Training

Celebrating Seven Years of Empowering Aspiring Drivers with Comprehensive Training and Testing Solutions.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LaBelle, Florida, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - SunState CDL Training, a leading provider of comprehensive CDL training and testing services, is proud to celebrate its seventh anniversary of delivering top-tier commercial driver's license (CDL) training in Florida. Since its founding in 2017, the company has become a trusted name for aspiring commercial drivers seeking expert guidance, hands-on experience, and an efficient pathway to earning their CDL.







For the past seven years, SunState CDL Training has equipped thousands of individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the commercial driving industry. With a focus on safety, professionalism, and practical experience, the company's tailored programs offer students the opportunity to prepare for their Florida CDL permit test and gain hands-on driving experience under the guidance of certified instructors.

“ We are incredibly proud of how far we have come over the past seven years ,” stated a spokesperson for SunState CDL Training. “ Our commitment to providing high-quality CDL training has been unwavering, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in helping our students achieve their goals. Our success is a reflection of the dedication of our staff, the trust of our students, and our passion for contributing to Florida's growing transportation industry .”

SunState CDL Training offers a comprehensive range of services, including classroom education, hands-on driving practice, and CDL testing in Florida. Their flexible programs are designed to meet the unique needs of each student, whether they are first-time drivers or experienced professionals seeking to upgrade their licenses.

The company prides itself on its high success rate, with the majority of its students passing the permit test and obtaining their CDL on the first attempt. SunState's training includes preparation for all endorsements, including hazardous materials (HazMat), tanker vehicles, and double/triple trailers, ensuring graduates are fully equipped to handle the challenges of the road.

As SunState CDL Training celebrates its seventh anniversary, the company is excited to continue its tradition of excellence and innovation. With the increasing demand for qualified CDL drivers across the country, SunState remains committed to providing the highest quality CDL training and testing in Florida. The company plans to expand its services, offering additional training locations and enhancing its curriculum to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About SunState CDL Training

Founded in 2017, SunState CDL Training is a premier CDL training provider in Florida, offering comprehensive training programs that prepare students for the Florida CDL permit test and CDL exams. With a focus on safety, professionalism, and hands-on experience, SunState CDL Training has built a reputation for excellence in CDL training and testing. The company is dedicated to helping students achieve their commercial driving goals through personalized instruction, small class sizes, and modern equipment.

Media Contact

Address: SunState CDL, LaBelle Campus, 250 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935.

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