Sunstate CDL Training Announces New Courses For Aspiring Truck Drivers

Through state-of-the-art facilities, experienced instructors, and personalized coaching options, SunState CDL Training prepares students for successful careers as commercial truck drivers.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Fort Myers, FL, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - With the trucking industry projected to grow by 4% through 2031, adding nearly 90,000 jobs annually, the demand for well-trained commercial truck drivers is at an all-time high. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers was $54,320 in 2023, further highlighting the industry's potential for a stable and rewarding career.

Addressing this growing need, SunState CDL Training has announced the launch of new, comprehensive courses designed to equip aspiring drivers with the skills needed to thrive in this essential sector.

SunState CDL Training, based in Fort Myers, FL, has long been recognized for its commitment to producing highly skilled and safety-conscious drivers. The newly introduced courses aim to provide a modernized and hands-on approach to commercial driver training, tailored to meet both industry standards and individual student needs.

A representative from SunState CDL Training said,“Our goal is to bridge the gap between the demand for professional truck drivers and the availability of quality training programs. These new courses emphasize real-world experience and advanced techniques to prepare drivers for the challenges they'll face on the road.”

The updated courses will feature state-of-the-art equipment, experienced instructors, and a curriculum that includes both classroom education and practical, on-the-road training. The program also provides tailored coaching options for those seeking personalized instruction to accelerate their learning process. By integrating advanced technology and interactive methods, SunState CDL Training ensures that students not only pass their CDL exams but also develop the skills required for long-term success in the trucking industry.

In Florida, where commercial trucking plays a vital role in the state's economy, access to quality training programs like those offered by SunState CDL Training is critical. The company's newly expanded offerings align with the growing need for well-trained drivers who are prepared to tackle both local and interstate routes. SunState CDL Training's new programs are designed to serve the diverse needs of aspiring drivers, from recent graduates to career changers looking to enter the profession.

Students at SunState CDL Training also benefit from a variety of resources, including access to CDL training and testing services, guidance for the Florida commercial driver's license practice test, and dedicated CDL coaching in Florida. With its reputation as one of the leading truck driving facilities in Florida, the institution remains committed to shaping the next generation of professional truck drivers through innovative and accessible training solutions.

About SunState CDL Training

SunState CDL Training, located in Fort Myers, FL, specializes in comprehensive commercial driver training programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the trucking industry. The company is committed to fostering safety, professionalism, and excellence in every aspect of its training programs

Contact Information

Address: SunState CDL, LaBelle Campus 250 E Cowboy Way LaBelle FL 33935