Sunstate CDL Recognized As One Of Florida's Leading CDL A Training Providers

Florida's trusted CDL A training facility earns statewide recognition for excellence in hands-on driver education and industry-ready instruction.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LaBelle, FL, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - SunState CDL proudly announces its recognition as one of Florida's leading CDL A training providers, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in professional driver education. With a strong commitment to quality instruction and hands-on experience, the training facility continues to set the standard for excellence in preparing the next generation of skilled and safety-conscious commercial drivers.







Known across the state for its comprehensive and results-driven approach, SunState CDL provides students with the knowledge, practical skills, and confidence they need to succeed in today's competitive trucking industry. Every program is designed to deliver real-world experience through hands-on training led by seasoned instructors with decades of professional driving and testing expertise.

“Our recognition as one of Florida's top CDL A training providers is a reflection of the dedication and effort of our entire team,” said a spokesperson for SunState CDL.“We're proud to offer a program that focuses on quality, safety, and student success. Our goal is to help every trainee leave our facility fully prepared to launch a rewarding career on the road.”

This achievement underscores SunState CDL's growing impact on Florida's trucking industry. By combining expert-led instruction with real-world training, the facility continues to attract aspiring drivers from across the state. Each program is designed to build confidence, ensure safety, and prepare students for long-term success in their commercial driving careers.

SunState CDL's training programs are built around small class sizes, individualized instruction, and a focus on developing real driving skills in manual transmission trucks-not simulators or automatic vehicles. The facility's structured training path ensures that students not only meet the requirements for their CDL A license but also gain the confidence and professionalism expected in the field.

Operating six days a week, Monday through Saturday, SunState CDL provides flexible scheduling to accommodate working adults and those eager to accelerate their training. The facility also offers private financing options and government grants for qualified applicants, ensuring accessibility for motivated individuals ready to pursue a stable and high-demand career.

SunState CDL's continued growth and reputation highlight its dedication to upholding high standards in training and testing. With many successful graduates now working across Florida's transportation and logistics sector, the training facility has become a cornerstone of the state's effort to develop a skilled and dependable trucking workforce.

About SunState CDL

SunState CDL, based in LaBelle, Florida, is a premier CDL A training facility dedicated to preparing individuals for professional driving careers. With modern facilities, hands-on instruction, and personalized support, SunState CDL helps students achieve the skills, confidence, and qualifications needed to succeed in the trucking industry.

Contact Information

SunState CDL – LaBelle Campus

250 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935