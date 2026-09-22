Florida Drivers Gain Faster Access To CDL Testing Through Sunstate CDL's Modern Training Facility In Fort Myers

The driving facility is providing hands-on CDL training and convenient on-site testing, helping students meet the growing demand for qualified commercial drivers.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Fort Myers, FL, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - For individuals and companies in Fort Myers, the inefficiencies in the licensing process can have financial and operational consequences, slowing productivity and growth in an industry that is critical to Florida's economy.

Recognizing this challenge, SunState CDL has developed a modern facility to provide faster, more accessible CDL training and testing opportunities. The facility combines professional instruction, hands-on behind-the-wheel experience, and certified on-site CDL testing in one location. By integrating all aspects of the licensing process under a single roof, SunState CDL eliminates the need for learners to travel between multiple sites or navigate fragmented training systems, giving them a faster, more streamlined path to licensure and helping local employers fill critical positions more efficiently.

“Our goal has always been to remove the barriers that slow down the path to CDL licensure,” shared a company representative.“By providing both training and testing in one location, we're helping students gain the practical skills they need while significantly reducing wait times and logistical challenges.”

SunState CDL's programs are designed to provide a comprehensive and practical education in commercial driving. By combining rigorous instruction with real-world experience, SunState CDL ensures that students are well-prepared to pass both the written and practical portions of the CDL exam.

A distinguishing feature of SunState CDL is its ability to conduct certified on-site testing. This integrated approach allows students to complete both training and testing at the same location, eliminating delays that are common when students must coordinate with separate testing centers or state facilities. By simplifying the licensing process, SunState CDL enables students to complete their training more efficiently and enter the workforce faster, which is crucial for both career progression and meeting the workforce needs of local employers.

Since its founding, SunState CDL has helped hundreds of students across Florida obtain their commercial licenses. The company prides itself on delivering high-quality instruction, personalized support, and real-world training that goes beyond textbooks. Their instructors bring extensive professional driving experience to the classroom, providing students with practical insights and guidance that prepare them for the challenges they will face on the road.

Through its combination of high-quality instruction, practical training, and on-site testing, SunState CDL is providing a solution to a longstanding problem in the commercial driving industry. By making licensure more accessible and reducing delays, they continue to set the standard for commercial driver education and testing in Florida, demonstrating that integrated solutions can create meaningful opportunities for learners and businesses alike.

About SunState CDL

SunState CDL is a Florida-based CDL training and testing provider. The company delivers comprehensive CDL education, hands-on driving instruction, and certified on-site testing through experienced instructors committed to safety, skill development, and career advancement for aspiring commercial drivers.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: SunState CDL LaBelle Campus 250 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935