New Sunstate CDL Program In Fort Meyers Gives Drivers Hands-On Skills For Immediate Trucking Jobs

The CDL training company develops a highly skilled cohort of truck drivers for US highways

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Fort Myers, FL, Sep 22, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - SunState CDL, a leading provider of commercial driver training in Southwest Florida, has launched a new hands-on CDL training program in Fort Myers designed to equip aspiring truck drivers with the practical skills needed to secure immediate employment in the trucking industry. The program combines classroom instruction, behind-the-wheel training, and personalized coaching to prepare students for both the Florida CDL permit test and real-world driving challenges.

“Whether they are pursuing long-haul freight, local delivery, or specialized trucking positions, our program equips them with the confidence and experience employers demand.”

The new program focuses on Class A and Class B commercial driving skills, including pre-trip inspections, air brake operation, combination vehicle handling, and safe road-driving techniques. Students also receive guidance in navigating the Florida CDL permit process, ensuring they are fully prepared for state testing requirements.

“Our goal at SunState CDL is to give students more than just a license,” said a spokesperson from SunState CDL.“We focus on practical, hands-on skills that make our graduates job-ready from day one. Whether they are pursuing long-haul freight, local delivery, or specialized trucking positions, our program equips them with the confidence and experience employers demand.”

SunState CDL's Fort Myers program also offers flexible scheduling to accommodate students from surrounding areas, including Cape Coral and Clewiston. The curriculum emphasizes real-world scenarios to build confidence behind the wheel and reduce on-the-job learning curves, which is especially valuable for first-time commercial drivers.

With the trucking industry facing ongoing driver shortages nationwide, SunState CDL's program aims to bridge the gap between training and employment. Graduates leave the program not only with a Florida CDL but also with the practical knowledge to handle various vehicles, comply with federal and state safety regulations, and navigate day-to-day trucking responsibilities efficiently.

Interested individuals can visit the SunState CDL website or contact the Fort Myers training center to learn more about upcoming classes, tuition options, and program requirements.

About SunState CDL

SunState CDL is a Florida-licensed commercial driver training and testing provider serving Fort Myers and the surrounding areas since 2017. The company offers comprehensive CDL training, behind-the-wheel instruction, and certified on-site testing through experienced instructors and staff dedicated to safety, skill development, and career readiness for aspiring commercial drivers.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: SunState CDL LaBelle Campus 250 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935