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Tilray Brands Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Tilray Brands Inc.: Announced that its BrewDog brand is launching a major multi-platform marketing campaign to make one message unmistakable: BrewDog is entering a new era under Tilray ownership, with fresh investment, renewed energy and strong backing behind its beers, bars, people and next chapter of growth. Tilray Brands Inc. shares T are trading up $0.15 at $5.86.
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