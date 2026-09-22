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Versabank

Versabank


2026-09-22 10:09:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - VersaBank: Today announced that, as the next step in the ramp up of its Structured Receivable Program in the United States, it has significantly expanded the addressable market for its SRP in the U.S. through the launch of its SRP, including its groundbreaking Real-Time SRP, to point-of-sale originators of small business loans and leases. VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.30 at $32.21.

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