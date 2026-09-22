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Vecima Networks Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Vecima Networks Inc.: Today announced it will showcase a broad next-generation access portfolio at SCTE TechExpo 2026, taking place September 29 – October 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. Led by the launch of Entra® Intelligence, Vecima's new AI-powered operational awareness platform for cable and fiber access networks, the showcase will feature live demonstrations spanning 50G-PON migration, DOCSIS® 4.0 deployments, simplified network operations, and new broadband and video service opportunities. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $11.88.
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