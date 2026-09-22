MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 01 Quantum to Showcase Quantum-Safe Encrypted AI Analytics at GCXpo 2026

September 22, 2026 7:57 AM EDT | Source: 01 Quantum Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced that Invest Ottawa has selected and approved 01 Quantum as an exhibitor at GCXpo 2026, The Epic Canadian Next-Gen Tech Demonstration Showcase, hosted by Area X.O and operated by Invest Ottawa, in partnership with government and industry stakeholders.

The Company is deploying a quantum-secure Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) AI model to showcase encrypted-prompt inference for image recognition, secure data sharing, and anomaly detection. This system facilitates fully private AI processing for highly sensitive telemetry, including:

Autonomous vehicle imagery Perimeter monitoring Watchlist and fraud detection

Data is encrypted at the simulated edge (e.g., drones or client devices) using quantum-resistant cryptography. The AI processes this data and returns an encrypted response without decrypting the prompt. By maintaining all computations in a strictly private, encrypted state, no sensitive cleartext is ever exposed to the AI operator, host server, or network, thus enabling new operating models, efficiencies and resiliency associated with shared infrastructures and training datasets.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "AI systems are increasingly being trusted with sensitive data across the public sector, transportation and finance industries, and more, yet many organizations have not adapted their security measures for the coming quantum era. With Q-Day on the horizon and harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks already a threat, Post Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") is becoming essential. The most straightforward approach is to encrypt the user data with our technology. At GCXpo, we will be demonstrating how our encrypted AI analytics can help safeguard critical information today while preparing Canada for tomorrow's quantum challenges."

About GCXpo 2026

01 Quantum has been selected to participate as a technology exhibitor at GCXpo 2026, Canada's premier live technology demonstration showcase. Hosted by Invest Ottawa and Area X.O, the event will take place on September 29, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT at Area X.O, 1740 Woodroffe Avenue in Ottawa. GCXpo brings together government and procurement leaders, industry, investors, researchers and innovators to experience cutting-edge Canadian technologies in action.

About 01 Quantum Inc .

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAPTM and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAPTM technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.