MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SOL Strategies' Houdini Swap Crosses US$3 Billion in Cumulative Swap Volume Over US$260 million in swap volume since acquisition in June

September 22, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: SOL Strategies Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a digital asset infrastructure company focused on high performance blockchain and privacy technologies, today shared that Houdini Swap ("Houdini"), the Company's wholly-owned, non-custodial, privacy-focused cross-chain swap aggregator, has crossed US$3 billion in cumulative swap volume since launch.

The milestone builds on a base of just under US$2.8 billion in cumulative volume at the end of June 2026, when Houdini closed its first full month of operations inside SOL Strategies. Since then, volume has kept climbing across the 120+ networks Houdini supports, with partners including Solflare, Terminal and Jumper continuing to route swaps through Houdini's privacy layer.

Houdini is built to provide users optionality and flexibility, providing for mobility between over a million tokens across all supported blockchains and integrations to over 30 exchanges. Since the Company's acquisition of Houdini closed on 1 June, total swap volume has exceeded US$260 million, from over 150,000 customer orders

Michael Hubbard, CEO of SOL Strategies, said: "Three billion dollars is a nice round number, but the real story is where that volume's coming from. We're putting privacy right inside the platforms people already use, so nobody has to change their habits to get it. Combined with our ability to capture higher volumes on the back of increased macro volatility the business is in good shape."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on high-performance blockchain and privacy technologies. Headquartered in Toronto, the Company operates staking infrastructure and privacy technology on public blockchain networks, serving a broad range of participants from individual SOL holders to institutional clients.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit . A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .