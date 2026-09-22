MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SonicStrategy Announces Proposed Private Placement of up to $4,500,000

September 22, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: SonicStrategy Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the " Company "), a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company, announces that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of up to 22,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 (the " Offering "). No warrants will be issued under the Offering.

The Offering is intended to consist of up to $2,250,000 in cash subscriptions and up to $2,250,000 in subscriptions paid in digital assets. Any subscriptions that are proposed to be settled in digital assets will be valued at the lower of a fixed reference price and a 10-trading-day volume-weighted average price of each digital asset.

The Company intends to use the cash proceeds to expand its digital asset treasury and validator operations and for general working capital. Digital assets received under the Offering are expected to be held in the Company's treasury or deployed in staking and validator operations.

The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing is subject to CSE approval.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) is a publicly traded digital asset infrastructure company focused on advancing the next generation of on-chain finance. The Company operates blockchain infrastructure and validator nodes, helps secure networks through staking, and pursues opportunities in decentralized finance and asset tokenization.