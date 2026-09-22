Michael Fitzgerald

Doctoral Researcher in Law, European University Institute

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I am currently pursuing a PhD dissertation at the Law Department of the European University Institute in Florence. My research focuses on platform regulation and intermediary liability. The dissertation examines a discrepancy which has emerged between the written EU law of intermediary liability, on the one hand, and the 'law in action' as it is interpreted and applied throughout the Member States, on the other.

My background is in the arts, and I have varied experience in the creative sector, as a freelance artist, writer and gallerist. Between 2012 and 2020, my work was shown in over 30 exhibitions internationally, including in Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany and the United States.

Since beginning my law studies in late 2020, I have graduated as Valedictorian at both bachelor and master level. I acheived the highest average grade among cohorts of over 300 bachelor students at Tilburg University's Global Law LLB, and over 70 master students at the Europa-Institut's LLM in European & International Law at Saarland University, respectfully.

–present Doctoral Researcher in Law, European University Institute

2023 University of Saarland, LL.M. in European and International Law

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