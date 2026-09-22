Azerbaijan Targets Higher Metal Output Amid Rising Global Demand

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan plans to increase the extraction and production of copper, gold and silver as part of measures to develop the mining and metallurgy sector.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced the plans during a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.

Jabbarov said copper production is expected to increase significantly, while gold production will be expanded through both existing and new projects.

As a result, total exports of copper, gold and silver are projected to rise from AZN 600 million in 2025 to AZN 1.6 billion by 2030.

The minister noted that the forecast is calculated based on average global prices recorded in 2025.

According to the Jabbarov, prices of several strategic metals have increased significantly over the past decade, while global demand for these metals is expected to grow further over the next 10 years. Demand is projected to increase by 23% for aluminum, 21% for copper, 15% for zinc and 10% for gold.

He added that the expansion of local raw material and semi-finished product supplies could contribute to the development of new industrial sectors, increase demand for skilled workers and support the development of technical expertise and scientific capacity.