Trump And Zelensky To Discuss“Energy Truce” - Rubio
“We believe it would be a great idea-a ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure, under which Ukrainian infrastructure would not be targeted, and Russian energy resources would not be targeted either. That would be the ideal outcome,” Rubio said on Fox News.
He also noted that attacks on U.S.-linked vessels and American oil shipments-which were“likely unintentional”-are a cause for concern.Read also: Zelensky met with Macron in New York
“So this is an issue that needs to be resolved. We cannot allow this to happen,” he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in the event of an agreement on an energy ceasefire, Russia must not strike Ukraine's energy facilities with any type of weapon.
Archive photo: Office of the President
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