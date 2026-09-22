Jordan Launches Grants To Expand, Improve Private Child Care Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The government on Tuesday launched grants to support the establishment and development of private child care centers, as part of efforts to expand access to quality early childhood services and support women's economic participation.

Minister of Social Development and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa said investing in early childhood care and development is an investment in human capital that supports family stability, strengthens women's economic participation, and contributes to a more inclusive and sustainable child care system.

The grants are being offered to eligible voluntary-sector organizations based on their needs and specific criteria, including infrastructure upgrades, equipment and furniture, safety supplies, early childhood development materials, and marketing costs.

Bani Mustafa noted that the program also allows existing child care centers to apply to open up to two additional branches, helping expand services in areas with the greatest need.

She underscored that establishing and developing private child care centers is a government social priority and forms part of efforts to support families, empower women, advance the goals of the Women's Empowerment Strategy under the Economic Modernization Vision and implement the National Social Protection Strategy, while contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The program seeks to expand the availability and quality of child care services while encouraging private-sector and nonprofit organizations to become active partners in development, she added.

Bani Mustafa explained that priority will be given to areas facing shortages in child care services, with the aim of reaching more families and communities in need. New centers are expected to provide safe, integrated and quality environments that meet the needs of children and families while supporting working women.

She called on eligible organizations to take advantage of the grants and invest in early childhood care, highlighting its role in supporting families and increasing women's economic participation. She also thanked the World Bank, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation's Economic Reform Implementation Support Unit, and other national and international partners involved in the program.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Omar Fanek described the grants as an important step toward supporting women and families and improving child care services.

He noted that the government considers child care centers an essential part of the family support system because they provide safe and stimulating environments for children while enabling working mothers to continue their careers.

Fanek highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the child care system under the Economic Modernization Vision and the National Social Protection Strategy 2025-2033, including updating the legislative and regulatory framework governing child care centers, increasing the number of licensed centers, training child care workers, supporting working mothers through dedicated programs, and completing Jordan's early childhood policy.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development, designed the grant and its implementation guidelines to ensure clear procedures and direct support toward expanding and improving child care services, he explained.

Representatives of several charitable associations benefiting from the grants welcomed the program's role in supporting the establishment and development of child care centers and expanding services within local communities.

The launch ceremony also featured a presentation by Hadi Abu Ghanam of the World Bank project management team on the grant's eligibility requirements, criteria and application procedures.

A panel discussion held on the sidelines addressed the current state of the child care sector, its role in providing safe environments for children and supporting women's economic participation and family stability, as well as opportunities in the sector and the role of cooperation among government entities, national institutions, the private sector and civil society organizations in expanding and improving early childhood services.

//Petra// AJ