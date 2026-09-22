Public Security Directorate Kicks Off Tawasal Initiative For Deaf Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) launched the "Tawasal" (Connect) initiative across several schools in the Kingdom on Tuesday to boost engagement with deaf students and provide tailored safety awareness messaging.

The program advances inclusive education and community policing by training students to share interactive safety and social awareness topics with both deaf and hearing peers. It addresses daily issues, including online safety, the risks of electronic gaming, environmental protection, traffic safety, and general security protocols to foster discipline and civic responsibility early on.

The PSD stated that persons with disabilities are an integral part of society, adding that inclusive programming boosts student confidence and guarantees equal opportunities to participate and learn.

//Petra// HA