Over 5,000 Violations Recorded Via Sanad App Since Sept. 8, Says Traffic Police

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) - More than 5,000 traffic violations have been reported through the Sanad app since September 8, Traffic Safety Head Ahmad Tamimi announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said reports are accepted through the Sanad app, "Amen 911," the 196 hotline, and WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp unit alone handles 800 to 1,200 reports each day via 0770999030, according to the Traffic Department.

Submissions cover a "wide range" of offenses, including reckless driving, street blockages, illegal neighborhood truck parking, late-night noise, and public transit violations.

Officers review and verify all submissions, including attached photos, videos, vehicle data, and location details, before forwarding them to local traffic departments or investigative units for legal action.

For road obstructions, authorities contact vehicle owners directly or coordinate through the 911 emergency system to clear the roadway.

The Sanad app streamlines the reporting process for users with activated digital IDs. Users can submit vehicle details, a brief description of the offense, and media proof while choosing to keep their phone numbers private.

//Petra// HA