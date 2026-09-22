Russia's Nordwind Plans To Launch Regular Flights Between Kazan And Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia's Nordwind Airlines will launch direct regular flights between Kazan and Astana, the airline's press service said.

According to the information, the flights on the Kazan-Astana route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting October 27.

Flights from Kazan to Astana are scheduled to depart at 00:45 and arrive at 05:15 local time. The flight time will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The return Astana-Kazan flights will depart at 06:30 and arrive at 07:15 local time, with a flight time of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The flights will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft configured to carry 189 passengers.

“Following the launch of the route, passengers will also have access to flights to Astana from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Mineralnye Vody and Murmansk with a connection at Kazan International Airport named after Gabdulla Tukay,” the company said.

Nordwind Airlines, legally registered as Severny Veter LLC, is a Russian airline founded in 2008. According to the company's website, its fleet consists of 27 aircraft, including Boeing 737, Boeing 777, Airbus A330 and Airbus A321 aircraft.

Meanwhile, at the opening of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Kazakhstan continue to strengthen cross-border transport connectivity through rail, road, river and air links while expanding joint logistics infrastructure.

Another Russian airline, Red Wings, launched direct flights from Yekaterinburg's Koltsovo Airport to Aktau on June 11, 2026.