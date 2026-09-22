Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds
Interest coupon for the period 23.09.2026 - 23.12.2026:
DK0030576236, (Tier 2), maturity 2056, 3 months CIBOR; 2.58% + 1.40% = 3.98% p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations and ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
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Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier 2 - 23 September 2026
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