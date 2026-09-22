Edge Marketing Earns First Place Honors In New York Law Journal Best Of 2026 Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attorney-voted recognition highlights excellence in legal marketing, digital strategy and client service

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc., an award-winning strategic marketing and public relations agency serving legal, accounting and professional services organizations, has earned three honors in the New York Law Journal Best of 2026 survey, including first-place recognition in two categories.

Edge Marketing was named:



1st Place: Law Firm Marketing Provider

1st Place: Online / Social Media Marketing Provider (tie) 2nd Place: Law Firm Marketer Providing the Best Customer Service



The annual Best Of survey is based entirely on attorney feedback and recognizes the providers that New York legal professionals trust most. Click for the full list of honorees.

“We are deeply grateful to the attorneys and legal professionals who voted for Edge,” says Amy Juers, MBA, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing.“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the commitment our team brings to every engagement. Being recognized for both the quality of our work and the service behind it is especially meaningful.”

The honors reflect Edge Marketing's continued commitment to helping legal organizations strengthen their visibility, credibility and business growth through integrated public relations, thought leadership, digital marketing and AI-informed visibility strategies.

Edge experts combine strategic communications with generative engine optimization (GEO), search optimization and earned media to help clients build authority across traditional search, media and AI-powered discovery platforms.

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Edge Marketing is an award-winning strategic communications and marketing agency serving organizations in the legal, accounting, technology and other regulated industries. The firm provides integrated public relations, strategic marketing, thought leadership, digital marketing, generative engine optimization (GEO) and fractional marketing leadership to help clients build visibility, credibility and measurable business growth. Guided by the philosophy that AI amplifies, humans lead, Edge combines human expertise with emerging technologies to deliver innovative, ethical and results-driven communications programs.

Learn more at

Media Contact:

Tanya Amyote

Global Public Relations

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905.359.7790