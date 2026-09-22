Careerz Group Launches SIGNAL Workbook With 12-Prompt AI Library To Turn Career Strategy Into Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New SIGNAL companion combines career-positioning exercises, practical tools, a 90-day action plan and 12 AI prompts to turn advice into action.

Okemos, MI, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careerz Group today announced the release of the SIGNAL Workbook, a practical companion to Melissa L. Fisher's career-positioning book, SIGNAL: Become Harder to Overlook. Harder to Replace. Easier to Choose. A Career-Positioning System for the Changing World of Work.

The workbook addresses a common failure point in career development: knowing what to do does not automatically lead to doing it. It guides professionals through the decisions, evidence, and market actions required to clarify their value, strengthen their visibility, and build better career options.

Turning the SIGNAL Framework into Action

The workbook follows the six moves of Fisher's S.I.G.N.A.L. Career-Positioning Framework:



See the market clearly.

Identify your value.

Gather proof.

Navigate toward demand.

Amplify your visibility. Leave yourself options.

Exercises include the SIGNAL Audit, Value Map, Proof Stack, Demand Map, Visibility Checklist, and Options Portfolio. The workbook culminates in a 90-day action plan that converts reflection into specific priorities, deadlines, and next steps.

"The book explains the system. The workbook makes you do the work," said Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group. "It is designed to be revisited as the market moves, your experience grows and your priorities change."

Using AI Without Becoming More Generic

Included in the workbook is a 12-prompt AI Prompt Library that helps professionals use generative AI to accelerate research, analysis and planning without outsourcing the judgment, evidence, and personal decisions that make their positioning credible.

The prompts support work such as:



analyzing career and industry trends

identifying transferable value and stronger evidence of accomplishments

evaluating market demand and alternative career paths

finding gaps in professional positioning and visibility pressure-testing decisions and converting insights into action

Unlike tools that begin by rewriting resumes, LinkedIn profiles, or application materials, the SIGNAL Workbook starts with strategy. Readers first examine the market they are navigating, the value they genuinely offer, the proof supporting that value, and the options they want to create. AI then becomes an accelerator rather than a substitute for clear positioning.

"A better prompt cannot rescue weak positioning," Fisher said. "If you do not know what makes you valuable or where that value is needed, AI may simply help you communicate the wrong thing more efficiently."

Turning Career Questions into Decisions

The workbook is structured around practical questions professionals often struggle to answer clearly: Where is my career positioning weakest? What value am I failing to communicate? What proof am I missing? Where is demand growing for what I can do? Who needs to know about my capabilities? What relationships should I strengthen, and what career options am I actively building?

Rather than leaving those questions at the level of reflection, the workbook asks users to document their answers and translate them into specific actions. Each section builds toward decisions about what to strengthen, what evidence to develop, where to increase visibility, and what to accomplish over the next 90 days.

The approach makes career strategy an ongoing process rather than something professionals revisit only when they need a new job. As market conditions, experience, relationships and priorities change, users can return to the framework to reassess their position and adjust their next moves.

Designed for Every Career Stage

The workbook is intended for professionals seeking advancement, preparing for a transition, returning to the workforce, repositioning after a layoff, changing industries, building an executive or consulting profile, or creating more options while still employed. It can be used independently or alongside the SIGNAL book.

"The objective is bigger than helping someone through the next job search," Fisher said. "It is to help people build a stronger position for the next several career decisions."

The SIGNAL Workbook is published by Peak Road Press, an imprint of Peak Road Partners LLC, and is sold separately from the SIGNAL book. The paperback is priced at $17.99. More information about SIGNAL and Careerz Group's career tools is available at careerzgroup.com.

About Melissa L. Fisher

Melissa L. Fisher is a growth strategist, operator, author, and CEO of Careerz Group. Over more than three decades, she has served in CMO, COO, and CEO roles, led growth and transformation across multiple industries, and built and advised businesses ranging from startups to large enterprises. Her work spans career strategy, workforce strategy, marketing, operations, business transformation, and emerging technology.

About Careerz Group

Careerz Group is a fit-first career and workforce strategy company helping individuals and organizations make better decisions about work, talent, and direction. Its approach combines assessments, including the Job Passion Type Indicator (JPTI), with coaching, career development, hiring, and workforce solutions. Learn more at careerzgroup.com.

CONTACT: Melih (“may-lee”) Oztalay, CEO SmartFinds Marketing Direct: +1 (248) 568-2241