Crypto News: Remittix Strengthens Its Payfi Security While The XRP Price Prediction Eyes $27 And Crypto Rallies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CertiK-audited PayFi project advances its security-led payment ecosystem as bullish XRP forecasts highlight renewed interest in cross-border crypto utility

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a PayFi project developing crypto-to-bank payment infrastructure, is strengthening its security and product framework as digital-asset markets regain momentum. The update arrives while XRP trades near $1.54 and speculative long-range forecasts continue to discuss a possible move toward $27 under exceptionally bullish adoption and market conditions.









The $27 XRP target is not a consensus forecast and would require a substantial increase from current levels. Its appearance in market commentary nevertheless reflects continued investor interest in blockchain-based cross-border payments-an area Remittix is approaching through a multi-product ecosystem built for retail users, traders and businesses.

Remittix Puts Security at the Centre of Its PayFi Expansion

Remittix has completed a CertiK audit as it develops infrastructure intended to connect crypto balances with fiat settlement. The project says its PayFi network will support more than 50 cryptocurrencies and over 30 fiat currencies, allowing users to initiate transfers in digital assets while supported recipients receive local currency through banking channels.

Security is especially important for platforms operating between decentralised assets and conventional payment systems. Smart-contract reviews, wallet controls and transparent transaction processes cannot eliminate every risk, but they provide essential foundations as products move toward broader use.

Remittix is also expanding beyond payments. Remittix Markets is live with hundreds of perpetual contracts and has reportedly processed more than $50 million in trading volume. The Remittix wallet is available through Apple's App Store, with an Android release planned. Remittix Earn is under development and is expected to advertise returns of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets.

XRP Rally Keeps Cross-Border Payments in Focus

XRP remains one of the largest payment-focused crypto assets, supported by deep liquidity and the XRP Ledger's established transfer infrastructure. A move from approximately $1.54 to $27 would represent an extraordinary increase and would likely require major institutional adoption, strong market liquidity and sustained network growth.

Remittix is not presenting RTX as a replacement for XRP. Instead, the project is targeting a different part of the payments journey: converting supported cryptocurrencies into fiat transfers for bank recipients. Its combination of payments, trading, wallet access and planned earning products is intended to give users several reasons to remain within one ecosystem.

RTX Approaches Its Next Presale Milestone

RTX is listed at $0.21, with the next presale stage advertised at $0.23. Remittix reports that more than 83% of the available allocation has sold, placing the sale on its approach toward 90% completion.

The project says it will reveal the RTX public-listing date when presale funding reaches $32 million. Remittix also states that RTX has a maximum supply of 1.5 billion tokens. These milestones are intended to provide clearer timing and supply information before exchange trading begins.

As the crypto market rallies, Remittix is positioning security and practical payment functionality as the centre of its launch case. XRP's high-end forecasts demonstrate the scale of investor enthusiasm around cross-border finance; Remittix aims to capture that interest at an earlier stage with a broader, product-led PayFi platform.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a PayFi ecosystem spanning crypto-to-bank settlement, perpetual markets, mobile wallet access and planned earning products. The project aims to make digital assets easier to trade, manage and use in everyday financial transactions.

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