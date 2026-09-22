COSUN SIGN And Shenzhen University Establish Joint Research Platform To Advance AI Foundation Models For The Signage Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSUN SIGN, a signage manufacturer in China, has announced new progress in its industry-academia-research collaboration. The company entered into cooperation agreements with, establishing a joint research collaboration focused on









The collaboration aims to combine university research capabilities in AI, data processing and intelligent systems with COSUN SIGN 's accumulated experience and data as a custom signage manufacturer in signage design, engineering and manufacturing. The partners will explore the development and practical application of AI models tailored to the signage industry.

Partnering with SZU: Significance and Value









Shenzhen has become an important center for artificial intelligence development and industrial application in China. The city is actively promoting the integration of AI with manufacturing and other industries, while universities and enterprises are increasingly working together on AI research and applications.



Shenzhen University has continued to strengthen its research and talent development in AI, including areas related to large models, manufacturing systems, robotics and other AI technologies. This provides an academic and talent foundation for industry-oriented AI research.



For COSUN SIGN, cooperation with universities provides an opportunity to combine academic research capabilities with real-world industry data.



The objective is not simply to introduce general-purpose AI tools into the company, but to explore AI models capable of understanding the specific characteristics of signage products, including channel letters, illuminated signage and custom signage, as well as materials, design requirements, manufacturing processes and application scenarios.

Exploring an AI Model for Intelligent Signage Manufacturing









The signage industry is characterized by high customization and fragmentation. A single project may involve different products, materials, structures, manufacturing processes and installation requirements. These characteristics make signage manufacturing different from highly standardized industrial production.



However, customization does not mean intelligent manufacturing is impossible.



COSUN SIGN began using ERP and Kingdee enterprise management systems more than a decade ago and subsequently continued to develop its own production management systems while introducing MES-related capabilities.



Over the years, the company has accumulated data covering orders, production scheduling, manufacturing processes and production execution. It has also developed extensive SOP documentation and other manufacturing-related materials.



These resources provide a foundation for exploring an AI-enabled Smart Manufacturing model for the signage industry.



The research will explore how complex manufacturing processes can be divided into different stages and how AI can gradually support each stage. Potential applications include order analysis, production scheduling, process decision-making, manufacturing coordination and the integration of manufacturing systems with intelligent equipment and robots.



The goal is to develop intelligent manufacturing capabilities based on actual production requirements, rather than simply adding an AI tool to an existing signage factory.

Developing AI-Powered Signage Design









Another major area of cooperation is the development of an AI model for signage design.



The proposed model is not primarily intended to generate attractive visual concepts. Instead, COSUN SIGN aims to explore a system capable of producing practical and manufacturable designs based on specific application scenarios and product requirements.



For a real signage project, design decisions need to consider factors such as material selection, dimensions, structural requirements, installation methods, manufacturing processes and the environment in which the product will be used. This applies to products including building signage, rooftop signs, door signs, room signs and Braille signs.



This makes AI design for signage different from simple image generation.



COSUN SIGN has accumulated a substantial collection of detailed engineering drawings and signage design materials through years of project development. These resources can provide industry-specific data for AI model training, testing and optimization.



The long-term objective is to enable AI to better understand the relationship between application scenarios, products, materials, dimensions, structures and installation requirements, helping move AI-generated design from visual concepts toward designs that can enter the engineering and manufacturing process.

Exploring AI-Driven Digital Signage Solutions









Digital signage is another important area of the cooperation.



LED and LCD-based digital signage is widely used in airports, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, industrial parks, hospitals and transportation facilities. Depending on the application, digital signage systems may support information publishing, content playback, Digital Wayfinding Signage, ordering and reservations, passenger check-in, safety warnings and energy management.



Many of these systems need to be integrated with each customer's own management systems.



For example, an airport digital signage system may need to connect with flight scheduling or check-in systems, while digital wayfinding systems in commercial or industrial environments may need to integrate location and operational information.



COSUN SIGN plans to explore how AI can be integrated into these existing digital signage applications.



By combining AI with industry-specific data, digital signage systems could potentially improve information processing, response speed, intelligent wayfinding and operational management.



The objective is to gradually move digital signage beyond its role as a display terminal and toward an intelligent interface connecting physical spaces, devices, data and users.

From Signage Manufacturing to Intelligent Industrial Services









For COSUN SIGN, the cooperation represents an exploration of how AI can become part of the underlying capabilities of a signage manufacturing company.



The company provides products and solutions including custom signage, illuminated signage, digital signage, wayfinding signage, door signs and other customized signage products for commercial and public environments.



The company believes that the next stage of signage industry development will involve greater integration of product design, manufacturing, data, software and artificial intelligence.



The three research directions-intelligent manufacturing, AI design and AI digital signage-are therefore interconnected.



AI-enabled manufacturing can support production planning and process management.



AI-powered design can connect creative concepts with materials, structures and manufacturing requirements.



AI-driven digital signage can connect physical signage systems with operational data and intelligent applications.



Together, these areas provide a potential foundation for intelligent signage services.

Building Long-Term Industry-Academia Collaboration









COSUN SIGN expects its cooperation with Shenzhen University and its other university partner to develop into a long-term research relationship.



Rather than developing AI independently of actual business requirements, the company intends to use real signage design, manufacturing and digital signage scenarios as the basis for research and testing.



The company recognizes that developing an industry-specific AI model is a long-term process requiring continuous data organization, model development, testing and optimization.



Through sustained university-industry cooperation, COSUN SIGN aims to strengthen its technological capabilities while exploring new approaches to digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing.



Ultimately, the company hopes that the collaboration can contribute to the development of AI models for the signage industry, providing practical technological capabilities for signage manufacturers, signage suppliers



The broader objective is to explore how AI can help a traditional, highly customized manufacturing industry improve design efficiency, manufacturing capabilities, digital services and operational performance, while supporting the signage industry's transition toward more innovative, digital and intelligent development.

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