APP INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Applovin Corporation Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 12, 2026 through August 5, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that AppLovin made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the generative AI video creative feature for the Company's AppLovin Ads platform was subject to significant development delays, making its release on the Company's timeline unlikely; (ii) Defendants overstated the constancy with which AppLovin was improving its AI models; and (iii) for these reasons, among others, AppLovin had significantly overstated the benefits and reliability of the purportedly“virtuous cycle” and“compounding” value proposition that its AI models provided to customers.

On July 13, 2026, Bank of America Securities published a note reporting softer-than-expected e-commerce ad growth for AppLovin for the month of June. Bank of America Securities stated,“AppLoving's eComerce footprint expanded at a slower pace in June,” and data“suggested a muted GA start.” Bank of America Securities lowered its expectations of AppLovin's annual revenue,“assuming a slower initial GA ramp.” On this news, the price of AppLovin's shares declined by $61.13 per share, or approximately 12.65%, from $506.98 to close at $442.85 per share on July 13, 2026.

On August 5, 2026, AppLovin reported its second quarter 2026 financial results, reporting revenue of $1.92 billion, below consensus estimates of $1.94 billion. The Company attributed their revenue performance to model performance, asserting that“our pace of meaningful model improvement was lighter than normal during the quarter.” AppLovin also revealed that its generative AI video tool was“still [a] work in progress” and had not yet been rolled out. On this news, the price of AppLovin's shares declined by $82.13 per share, or approximately 19.66%, from $417.80 to close at $335.67 per share on August 6, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...