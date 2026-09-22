Duggal Visual Solutions Acquires Design To Print Expanding Its Graphic Display Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a global leader in visual communications, retail displays, experiential production, and environmental transformations, today announced the acquisition of Design to Print, a Utah and Nevada based trade show and experiential event focused graphics firm.

The combination expands Duggal's capabilities as a global display and graphics platform and enhances its ability to deliver high-quality print, fabrication, and installation services on an increased scale and to serve these important markets locally. Together with CSI, acquired by Duggal earlier this year, the combined organization now operates 14 locations across the United States and internationally, creating one of the world's largest custom graphics and display production platforms with capabilities and expertise across retail, experiential events, trade shows, fabrication, installation, digital signage, and creative services.

"This is a partnership that has been 20 years in the making," said Josh Bevans, President of Design To Print. "Mike and I have spent hundreds of hours over the years talking about how to build better companies, take care of employees and, most importantly, take care of customers. There is an enormous amount of trust here and Duggal is the undisputed leader in our industry. Joining their team allows Design to Print to elevate our client offerings while staying true to what makes us who we are: solution-oriented client partners. With Duggal's scale, national and global reach, technology, and creative depth behind us, we can deliver even more value, more innovation, and more reach for our clients."

Founded in 1995, DTP has built its business around the unique demands of the trade show and event industry, including overnight production, last-minute changes, weekend work and meeting immovable installation deadlines with facilities located down the street from some of the largest and busiest trade show venues in the United States.

"The Design to Print teams' commitment to quality, fabrication and service aligns perfectly with Duggal's mission to deliver world class visual experiences," said Mike Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions. "By bringing DTP into the Duggal family, we are adding a great team I know well with expertise in production and fabrication capacity for our expanding client base. Combining their successful operation with our industry-leading technology, digital signage solutions, fabrication, and creative services allows them to now offer more solutions to their customers. Together, we expand what we can deliver for clients from local activations to global brand experiences."

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from bespoke installations to global rollouts of multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

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