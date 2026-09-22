Relevate Introduces AIMEETM, Its AI Member Engagement Expert, And Launches Industry-First MCP Server For REALTOR® Association And MLS Roster Data And Analytics

Associations and MLSs collect years of information across the member and subscriber relationship. AIMEE brings those signals together in a Member Story, a concise summary of activity across payments, education, events, volunteer and leadership involvement, RPAC investment, portal engagement and communications. Staff can then use AIMEE's built-in chat to ask follow-up questions or draft outreach using that same context.

The value extends beyond accessing information faster. By evaluating activity across the relationship, AIMEE can help staff recognize declining engagement before renewal, identify members who may be strong candidates for committees or volunteer leadership, uncover education or member service needs, and distinguish true churn risk from situations where other activity indicates continued engagement.

AIMEE also extends directly to members and subscribers through a conversational chat experience on Relevate One Member Portal. Members can ask AIMEE questions about their account, get help registering for an event or course and checking out, all without leaving the chat. They can also submit a support ticket, ask about upcoming events and courses, and get answers to questions about member-only documents. For associations and MLSs, that shifts a meaningful volume of routine, repetitive requests away from support staff and gives members a faster way to get what they need.

A companion Member Insights widget brings those signals directly to the Relevate One staff dashboard, surfacing members or subscribers who may require attention before staff open an individual record.

“The information associations and MLSs need is often already in their data,” said Brittany Ortiz, Director of Growth at Relevate.“AIMEE helps bring that information together so staff can see what may be changing, where there may be risk or opportunity, and where their attention can have the greatest impact.”

Relevate's MCP server extends that value beyond Relevate One. Built on the Model Context Protocol open standard, it allows authorized users to securely access permissioned, real-time Relevate data through supported AI tools, including Claude and ChatGPT, without exporting data or building a separate custom integration for each platform.

“For years, association and MLS staff have 'felt' there is a value in their data but struggled to capitalize on that opportunity. Our clients are already leveraging AI across their organizations in other ways,” said Mark Richburg, CEO of Relevate.“AIMEE makes their Relevate data more actionable inside the platform, while MCP gives them a secure way to use that same data in the AI tools they choose. Together, those capabilities create a new way for associations and MLSs to understand and act on the information they already have.”

Relevate is already expanding AIMEE's capabilities, including a ticketing integration with response sentiment analysis designed to help staff identify interactions trending negatively before they escalate.

AIMEE is available as an add-on to Relevate One and will roll out to existing clients on a phased basis. Associations and MLSs interested in seeing AIMEE and Relevate's MCP capabilities in action can request a demonstration at letsrelevate.com.

About Relevate

Relevate combines more than four decades of real estate industry experience with purpose-built technology to serve over 550,000 real estate professionals across North America. As the premier provider of the member and subscriber management platform built exclusively for MLSs and REALTOR® associations, Relevate offers Relevate One, Relevate for MLS, Relevate Essentials, and Relevate SSO. For more information, please visit letsrelevate.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Ortiz, Director of Growth at Relevate

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